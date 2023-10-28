Employees created eco-friendly and natural skincare packs for the occasion

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Mahzooz, the leading philanthropy-driven draw in the UAE that is missioned to change people’s lives, held a double-focused event that aims at highlighting the environmental impact of conventional skincare and cosmetics on both the environment and women’s health, in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

The workshop brought together employees from various departments to collaborate on crafting eco-friendly and healthy skincare packs using natural and organic ingredients. The objective was twofold: reducing the environmental footprint of cosmetic products and guiding the employees to create healthier and eco-friendly versions of deodorants, scrubs, lip balms, soaps and more.

“Chemicals and synthetic ingredients in skincare and cosmetic products have been increasingly linked to various health concerns, including breast cancer. Many common cosmetic products are laden with potentially harmful substances that can be absorbed through the skin. October is recognized worldwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, making it the perfect time to highlight the importance of using natural and chemical-free skincare products while also raising awareness on the impact of our daily choices on the environment” says Suzan Kazzi, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Communications at EWINGS, operator of Mahzooz.

The initiative is in line with Mahzooz’s mission to change people’s lives and intends to empower women with healthier choices, giving them an opportunity to enhance their self-care routines in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

