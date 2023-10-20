Abu Dhabi, UAE:– An insightful panel discussion on “Make It In The Emirates” was conducted during the 8th World Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi. The discussion shed a light on the unparalleled opportunities that the UAE offers in sustainable investments and growth.

As the nation inevitably phases down from fossil fuels, its commitment to sustainability is clearer than ever, with a forward-thinking strategy of sourcing 50% of its energy from clean sources by 2050. The panel brought on professionals from various fields to share their views on how the UAE’s policies have encouraged sustainable growth, and what that can look like in different industries.

Discussing about the UAE’s current achievements and future trajectory, Mr. Arafat Saleh Al Yafei, Executive Director of Industry Development Bureau, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) said, “Abu Dhabi is well on its way to achieving its sustainability goals, as this year's GDP reaches AED 1.1 trillion with an almost even split between oil and non-oil value. The objective is to ensure sustainable growth that benefits both the people and the planet. This is not to say that we are forgetting oil & gas, but rather transforming the energy sector into a renewables-focussed industry.”

Mr. Anas Bachar, Founder and Managing Director, Sprezzatura Advisors, shared his expertise in business development on sustainable agriculture, another branch of sustainable prosperity saying, “There are three main considerations to keep in mind as technology-led agriculture flourishes in the UAE; climate, water and waste. The UAE’s efforts in attracting investors and customizing regulations to grow the economy has rendered them a global leader in mitigating these challenges. “

The distinguished panellists include Mr. Arafat Saleh Al Yafei, Executive Director of Industry Development Bureau, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Mr. Anas Bachar, Founder and Managing Director, Sprezzatura Advisors, Dr. Fransiskus Xaverius Teguh, Senior Advisor for Sustainable Development and Conservation, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Republic of Indonesia; and Mr. Marwan Alichla, Director, Investment Promotion & Support, Sharjah FDI Office, Invest in Sharjah.

The insights derived from this illuminating discussion are invaluable for shaping the course of investments and collaborations, playing a pivotal role in realizing the UAE's vision of a sustainable and technologically advanced future.

The "Make It In The Emirates" campaign, a distinguished initiative of the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, facilitates an exchange between global innovators, entrepreneurs, esteemed industrialists, and investors. It provides a platform to delve into the transformative business environment that the UAE meticulously curates, combining time-honoured business practices with cutting-edge technological advancements.

