DUBAI– The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) and International Participants have praised Expo 2020’s Dubai astounding achievement during the final event-time meeting, citing the impressive visitation, impactful programming and success in bringing the world together at a time when international cooperation could not be needed more.

His Excellency, Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the governing body of World Expos, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai has been an incredible platform of positivity, a beacon of hope at a time when the world needed it most. We will miss it when it is gone, but we are confident that its legacy of impact and purpose, in terms of driving positive action around the globe, will continue long after 31 March.”

The Steering Committee of the College of Commissioner Generals of Expo 2020 Dubai lauded Expo’s connecting power, particularly impressive given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact that Expo’s programming aligned with other global initiatives and impactful conferences across Dubai and the wider UAE.

Juan Pablo Cavelier, Commissioner General of the Colombia Pavilion, said: “Leveraging the presence of great speakers and participants, the attendance and connectivity at Expo 2020 Dubai has been excellent. We’ve familiarised ourselves with countries we didn’t know, we’ve built new and deeper relationships and we’ve taken advantage of a host of rich and engaging opportunities to make agreements that go beyond business to include broader policy discussions on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Members agreed that Expo 2020 Dubai had given new impetus for collaborative action to build a cleaner, safer, healthier world.

Clayton Kimpton, Commissioner General of the New Zealand Pavilion, said: “We are all in furious agreement on the many global challenges that are facing us all. We are rewiring ourselves to work together on solutions. Leading experts in New Zealand can work with others across the globe for innovative solutions.“

Expo 2020 Dubai is the very first World Expo in the Arab world and the most inclusive global gathering of its kind bringing nations together with a sense of purpose which is much needed at this time. The event has done a “phenomenal” job in attracting millions of visitors, he said, adding: “It is impressive that Expo 2020 Dubai and the UAE were able to gather the world together in one place given the pandemic.”

Displaying huge resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges, Expo 2020 Dubai has combined unparalleled cultural, educational and entertainment experiences, with 192 countries coming together to showcase the best their nations have to offer.

The committee praised Expo’s Theme Weeks, part of the Programme for People and Planet, with Water Week (20-26 March) set to complete the 10 weeks that form a key part of the programme, and discussed plans for BIE Honour Day on 30 March and the Expo 2020 Dubai Closing Ceremony. It will meet again on 2 April, after Expo 2020 Dubai closes its gates for the final time.

The meeting of the committee, which represents Expo’s 192 participating nations, was attended by Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai, and His Excellency Dimitri Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the governing body of World Expos. It was chaired by Manuel Salchli, Chair of the Expo 2020 Dubai Steering Committee and Commissioner General for Switzerland at Expo 2020 Dubai.

-Ends-