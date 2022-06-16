On June 14, the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Saudi Arabia launched its new Energy Committee in the Eastern Province at the U.S. Consulate General in Dhahran. The Energy Committee includes American businesses in the energy sector who are committed to promoting awareness and sharing best practices as Saudi Arabia strives to achieve green energy objectives under Vision 2030. The Kingdom’s investment in renewable energy is generating excitement and creating a new era of opportunity for U.S. and Saudi businesses to foster the longstanding business relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia within the energy sector.

Keynote speakers included David Edginton, U.S. Consul General; Ebubekir Koyuncu, CEO of Air Products Qudra and Chair of the Energy Committee; and Jesse M. Lapierre, Vice President of the American Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province Chapter.

During the event, Consul General David Edginton of the U.S. Consulate General in Dhahran congratulated the committee on its launch and ambitious plans. “The work we do together to support American companies…small, medium, and large…will have a tremendous impact on the profitability of each and every one of these companies…and more importantly will provide jobs for thousands of American and Saudi workers both here in the Kingdom and back home. This is where the important work of AmChamKSA, one of the largest bilateral trade associations in the Kingdom devoted to promoting trade, commerce and investment between our two countries, comes in.”

Ebubekir Koyuncu, CEO of Air Products Qudra and Chair of AmCham Saudi Arabia’s Energy Committee, stated, “Sustainability is at the heart of Vision 2030. The Kingdom has a clear mission to attain a net-zero target by 2060. We believe that U.S. and Saudi companies can accelerate the energy transition by working together to achieve these essential sustainability goals.”

Jesse M. Lapierre, Vice President of AmCham Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province Chapter, underscored the importance of the bilateral relationship. “The launch of the Energy Committee here in AmCham Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province Chapter underscores the importance of the bilateral relationship between the Kingdom and the American business community. By bringing together top American companies in the energy sector, we are fostering connections in the energy business community as the Kingdom seeks renewable sources and explores new verticals.”

The AmCham Saudi Arabia Energy Committee is sponsored by Air Products Qudra. Air Products Qudra’s mission is to bring world-class technology, on-site solutions, and operational leadership for large-scale energy and environmental projects throughout the Middle East. Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Chairman of Air Products Qudra and COO of Air Products noted, “The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have a longstanding economic relationship. Air Products has invested billions of dollars in the Kingdom and is developing world-scale industrial gas megaprojects, and we look forward to continuing our commitment and investment for decades to come, helping to address critical energy and environmental challenges and retain our position as a leading company providing foreign direct investment.”

-Ends-