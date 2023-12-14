The UAE’s role in taking a proactive approach towards sustainable security is to be discussed at the Security Leader's Summit at Intersec 2024

Intersec’s 25th edition will host 1,000 exhibitors from 60 nations and 45,000 trade visitors at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 16 – 18 January

Dubai, UAE: At the forefront of reshaping security paradigms, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) exemplifies a pioneering approach to sustainable security within the Middle East. This is according to Dr Daria Daniels Skodnik, Senior Scholar, International Security & Defense, and Former Deputy Commandant & Dean, NATO Defense College, who was speaking ahead of the Intersec 2024 Security Leaders' Summit, which takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 16 – 18 January.

Challenges rooted in strategic rivalries between major powers in the global landscape demand an integrated, international response - a concept at the heart of the UAE's approach. Sustainable security, now encompassing multifaceted issues ranging from economic power to environmental threats, requires collaborative efforts to recognise the intricate interconnections among these factors.

Dr Daniels said: “Collaboration has been transformative in Middle Eastern security, underscoring the power of diplomacy in overcoming historical divisions and fostering regional stability. The UAE's innovative security strategy revolves around anticipatory governance, aligning policies, people, resources, and technology. Emphasising diplomacy, partnerships, and multilateralism, the UAE seeks shared stability and prosperity, setting a precedent in the region.”

Overcoming challenges to resilience and deterrence necessitates economic diversity, a robust infrastructure, effective governance, inclusive policies, and preparedness. Guided by the UAE's initiatives, the Middle East region redefines these principles, emphasising alliances and agreements to bolster collective security.

“Critical to future-proofing security is citizen engagement - a vigilant, educated, and participatory society forms the bedrock of a responsive security infrastructure. Education, civic involvement, and inclusive governance collectively contribute to a resilient security framework capable of addressing future uncertainties,” Dr Daniels added.

The Intersec Security Leaders' Summit gathers global thought leaders and experts aiming to innovate security strategies over two days. Dr. Skodnik will join a panel discussion on "Future-Proofing Security" alongside other international and regional security experts from the United Nations Office on Counter Terrorism (UNOCT), the UAE Ministry of Interior, the Canadian Armed Forces, Saudi Aramco, and Interpol.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: "The UAE's proactive stance towards sustainable security serves as a driving force in reshaping global security paradigms. The Intersec Security Leaders’ Summit, echoing this commitment, acts as a catalyst in advocating for new security approaches and championing sustainable security across diverse spheres."

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this milestone edition of Intersec celebrates a quarter-century of innovation in security technology. The event focuses on tailored solutions for various sectors, including Commercial & Perimeter Security, Homeland Security & Policing, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, and Cyber Security, promoting innovation and connectivity across industries.

The latest Intersec 2024 news stories are available https://intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en/press.html.

Media Registration

To reserve your media badge, or to learn more about Intersec 2024’s accredited media eligibility criteria, please visit https://intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en/press.html

About Dr Daria Daniels Skodnik

Dr Daria Daniels Skodnik is an esteemed expert in international security and defence sectors, recognised for her distinctive professional experience spanning various military, academic, and diplomatic roles. With over two decades as a military official specialising in international military relations, Dr Daniels has held numerous leadership and managerial positions, collaborating with key security entities in Europe, including the United Nations, NATO, OSCE, and EU. With her educational background in political science and international law, she has worked extensively on both bilateral and multilateral defence platforms with governments and academic institutions worldwide. Her outstanding contributions have earned her multiple military awards.

For more information, visit www.drdariadaniels-skodnik.com

About Intersec

Intersec is the world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event that will take place from 16-18 January 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and will be staged under the theme of ‘Innovating Security Tech for a Quarter Century.’ It will unite the global security industry and accelerate conversations to explore strategies and source technologies for the challenges faced by global security leaders and professionals promoting bilateral trade, commerce, and innovation across borders.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is one of the world’s leading trade fair, congress and event organisers with their own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,160 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2022 were around €454 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

Further information: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2022/23 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 3,939 exhibitors from 66 countries and attracted 151,990 visitors from 116 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.

James Lakie

james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Kate McGinley

kate.mcginley@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.ae.messefrankfurt.com

intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com