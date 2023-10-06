Dubai: In the presence of H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), the Emirates Institute of Finance, in collaboration with the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, Nafis Program, and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is all set to launch the third edition of the 'Ethraa' Career Fair in the financial and banking sector on Monday, October 9th. This two-day event aims to introduce promising career opportunities to UAE nationals and youth in the financial sector while also boosting Emiratization rates in this vital sector for the UAE's future economy.

In its third edition, the "Ethraa" Career Fair is targeting the recruitment of more than 800 positions during the final quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. These opportunities are open to high school graduates and individuals holding bachelor's degrees, in fields such as business management, economics, accounting, and information technology.

Noura Alblooshi General Manager of the Emirates Institute of Finance stressed the importance of investing in human capital, nurturing skills among Emirati youth, and building capabilities. She highlighted that this strategic focus aims to empower future leaders in various sectors of banking and finance, aligning with the UAE’s leadership directives and the broader vision of "We the UAE 2031" and the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives.

Alblooshi also pointed out the significant growth in Emiratization rates within the banking and financial sector in the country, emphasizing the positive impact of previous editions of the “Ethraa” Career Fair in terms of job placements. She anticipates further success for this edition, commending the collaborative efforts that have made this vital milestone possible and the opportunities it provides for young Emirati talents.

H.E Engineer Omar Khalfan bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, affirmed that Emiratization remains a strategic priority. The Directorate's annual plans are dedicated to elevating Emiratization indicators and achieving superior outcomes that align with the aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in elevating the status of national talents in Sharjah. It also seeks to make optimal use of youth capabilities, recognizing them as the cornerstone of progress and sustainable development.

Al Shamsi emphasized that the fair presents vast opportunities for young Emirati future leaders, offering them diverse options to access competitive roles, enhance their skills, capacities, and familiarity with labor market trends.

He acknowledged the instrumental role played by EIF, in partnership with the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, in organizing the third edition of the “Ethraa” Career Fair. Al Shamsi highlighted that this partnership constitutes a strategic collaboration focused on national priorities, aiming to serve the greater good and contribute to established objectives. He expressed gratitude and appreciation to Noura Alblooshi, General Manager of EIF, and her dedicated team for their unwavering support and collaboration, ensuring the success of the third “Ethraa” Career Fair.

The fair is an integral component of the "Ethraa" program, a strategic endeavor designed to bolster Emiratization within the financial sector. The program's ambitious goal is to create 5,000 job opportunities by 2026, further amplifying employment prospects for UAE nationals. This initiative aligns seamlessly with government efforts to promote job growth and empower citizens to play an active role in advancing the national economy, ensuring greater involvement of youth in shaping the future of the UAE’s economy.

About EIF

The Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) was founded in 1983. As a leading training center in the MENA and GCC regions, it offers world-class training and allied services in the critical areas of banking and finance. Based in the UAE, EIF currently has three campuses for education and training services located in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The Institute has made substantial contributions to the careers of thousands of students and working professionals in the financial services sector. EIF is also a strong supporter of Emiratization and has launched various initiatives that have greatly helped to promote the careers of Emiratis. All academic programs offered by EIF are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Students who have successfully completed these programs have found productive employment at various levels in banks and financial institutions in the UAE and around the world.

