The activities of the fifth edition of the CAIRO CONSULTANCE FORUM, under the slogan “Design for Sustainability”, were concluded, amidst a large turnout of consultants and those interested in the telecommunications and smart technology sector, over two days, under the auspices of the Ministry of Higher Education.

Engineer Rasha Youssef, Director of the Communications and Information Technology Team at IT Events, the organizer of the forum, said that the forum succeeded in its current edition in attracting large numbers of those interested in the telecommunications and smart technology sector, especially in light of the strong and effective participation of all parties to the system.

She indicated that the forum discussed in various sessions over two days, in addition to the presence of an advisory committee headed by Dr. Muhammad Tawfiq, Executive Director of TIA Consulting Company, and the membership of Eng. Khaled Saadi, Director of the Light Current Department in the Consulting Engineers Group, and Eng. Joseph Sidhom, Director of the Mechanical and Electrical Works Unit of Shaker. Group, and Eng. Abdel Hamid Gamal, Consultant for Smart Cities Infrastructure, and Eng. Mohamed Abdel Moneim, Communications Consultant for Zuhair Fayez & Partners Consultants.

She added that the number of speakers in the discussion sessions exceeded about 40 speakers, all of whom agreed on the need to pay attention to the development of the smart infrastructure industry, advanced data centers, safe cities, and smart media. Especially in light of the strong orientation of the Egyptian state in supporting digital transformation solutions.

She stressed that the exhibition accompanying the forum included, in its current version, a large number of major smart telecom companies, which proved the competence of Egyptian and Arab experts, compared to foreign experts, in addition to a strong government presence from officials of the Ministry of Housing, the National Telecommunications Authority, and the Central Bank of Egypt.

The fifth edition of the forum concluded, sponsored by Audio Technology, Siemens, Bosch, Bose Professional, Vertiv, Panduit, Commscope, Milestone System, DELL, Raya, NTRA.