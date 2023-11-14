The Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem) will collaborate with the Royal British Institute of Certified Arbitrators to participate in Dubai Arbitration Week. They will host a panel discussion titled "The Insolvency and Arbitration" to highlight best practices in insolvency and arbitration and showcase the center's services aligned with international arbitration standards.

The session, hosted at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, will feature Dr Asma Al Rasheed, Executive Committee Member at Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre, Mr Robert A. Silwiski, Charted Arbitrator, Mr Nassif BouMalhab, member of TAHKEEM's Executive Committee and the Lead Partner of Clyde & Co's Middle East Arbitration Group, lawyer Nicola Jackson, and Mohieeldin Elbanna, founder and CEO of Qaf Legal.

Mr. Ahmed AlEchla, Director of Tahkeem, said: "Participating in Dubai Arbitration Week provides us with an opportunity to discuss various topics alongside specialists, jurists, and arbitrators interested in the field of arbitration. The center is dedicated to actively participating in international and local forums, fostering partnerships and alliances with the private sector. Our commitment is to positively contribute to the field, ultimately bolstering the United Arab Emirates' standing in arbitration at both regional and international levels."

