United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: The second edition of the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) has been announced, which will be held under the Patronage of H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy & Infrastructure at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on 29-31 May 2023 in Abu Dhabi. The event will consist of 3-day exhibition along with 2-day conference.

The first edition of EVIS that took place in May 2022 in Abu Dhabi was a very successful kick off where more than 80 speakers from more than 25 countries gathered to share their insights and best practices. EVIS is not just a conference, but a platform for the EV

market in the MENA region with an exhibition, a summit, open tech sessions, matchmaking platform, policy dialogues and beyond.

Eng. Naser Albahri, Head of Organising Committee said: “The goal of EVIS is not only to advance the MENA region's transition to EVIS, but creating the right platform for all the industry stakeholders including policymakers, auto manufacturers, dealers, CPOS, investors and more to come together and share their challenges, opportunities, best practices, ideas and more with the goal of creating opportunities to advance this transition.”

The MENA region is hosting the largest climate event on earth (COP) for two consecutive years. For the first time event. COP27 is taking place in Sharm Elshiekh, Egypt in November 2022 and COP28 will take place in Dubai, UAE in November 2023. In line with the MENA region taking climate action seriously, electrification of transport is a key focus area as it contributes more than 10% of the total GHG emissions.

Commenting on the rationale of this summit, Naser Albahri added: “There are so many new opportunities that are still untapped in this transition to ZEVs including manufacturing of EVS, batteries and charging stations, recycling, providing charging services and more. And one of the main goals of EVIS is to showcase these opportunities and raise awareness about them to the local, regional and international investors and developers.”

EVIS 2023 will be building on the exceptional success of EVIS 2022 and will extend its focus to also cover other alternative fuel sources such as Hydrogen and other vehicle models such as commercial vehicles and two and three wheelers.

