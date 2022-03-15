Dubai, UAE: As modern crime evolves and enters new virtual territory, it is imperative for law enforcement to adapt even faster. This was the underlying message of the second day of the inaugural World Police Summit, which saw the Forensic Science Conference and the second day of the Crime Prevention Conference take centre stage.

Speaking at the event, Rory Corcoran, Director – Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre (IFCACC), INTERPOL, said: “Following a detailed risk and threat assessment among our members, we have identified financial crimes and corruption as the single largest threat faced by our 195 member countries. Our multi-pronged response strategy is backed by data and analytics and intelligence-led policing, with partnerships and collaborations among individuals, organisations, and countries, to ensure a cohesive approach. This approach is working; In response to cryptocurrency and modern financial crimes in Asia, we have made over 1,000 arrests, intercepted $275m of illicit money, and frozen more than 2,000 bank accounts.”

The exhibition at the World Police Summit features innovation in technology, equipment, transportation, and more, and includes the latest innovation from some of the most recognisable brand names in the region and around the world.

Jasim AlAwadi, Head of Government & Key Accounts, du, said: “Next-generation technology is a game changer for speed and accuracy – giving security organizations the ability to address unexpected risk. We are pleased to be a part of World Police Summit to highlight the role of superior security products that improve forensics, support crime prevention and contribute towards making our communities safer and happier.”On the second day of the World Police Summit, the Forensic Science Conference made its debut, with internationally-renowned speakers and industry veterans participating in strategic keynotes, panel discussions and technical presentations that provided deep insight on the latest developments within the industry.

Speakers from the US, Austria, the UK and other countries led four panel discussions on the future of forensic genetics, novel analysis standards and techniques, and challenges and opportunities in fire investigation. The Arabian Speaking Working Group (AWSG) of the International Society of Forensic Genetics (ISFG) also held a meeting that highlighted strengthening research and development collaboration in forensic genetics, as well as cross-border collaborations.

Concurrently, the second day of the Crime Prevention Conference continued its mission to lay the foundation for a safer world. Leaders from global law enforcement, international organisations and tech companies discussed and debated key issues such as tackling and preventing financial crime, defending cyberspace through technology and cross-border partnership, technology-enabled community policing and strategies to combat next-generation environmental crimes, among others.

“The first day of the inaugural World Police Summit saw more than 4,000 people from 73 countries in attendance, including over 50 policing chiefs. By combining the wealth of experience from varying officials from the world over, the World Police Summit can spark real change in the law enforcement landscape and transform people’s lives in terms of their rights to safety and security,” said Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events.

From now until 17 March 2022, the World Police Summit will comprise three more conferences that are centred around anti-narcotics, police innovation & resilience, and K9 capabilities respectively. There will also be six dedicated exhibition zones throughout this time that showcase the latest crime detection and prevention technologies, products and services to decision-makers and influencers.

The World Police Summit is hosted at the Dubai Exhibition Centre – Expo 2020 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and the Ruler of Dubai. The event is hosted and organised by Dubai Police in collaboration with dmg events.

