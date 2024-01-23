Muscat | Following three days of intensive knowledge transfer, the Royal Academy of Management (RAM), in collaboration with the National Program for Investment and Export Development (Nazdaher), proudly announced the successful conclusion of its three-day Investment Planning Programme yesterday. Attended by 35 participants from various governor offices, free zones, Ministries and investment departments from multiple governing authorities, the programme proved to be a pivotal platform for exploring and understanding potential investment opportunities across diverse sectors.

Commenting on the programme, Dr Fathia Al Rashdi, Assistant Manager for Programme Affairs at the Royal Academy of Management, said, "It was an honour to collaborate with Nazdaher on this programme, and we commend their efforts and continued support. Through this programme, we aim to enrich participants' knowledge and skills with investments as well as showcase potential development opportunities in their respective sectors. The implementation of the programme reflects the Academy's and Nazdaher's joined commitment to foster collaboration, create innovative solutions, share expertise, contribute to the growth and development of the nation and attract investments in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The programme was aimed at making a comprehensive examination of prospective investment avenues and development possibilities across sectors and governorates. It provided the participants with valuable insights into Nazdaher's way of developing, evaluating and analysing opportunities, as well as an in-depth overview of the National Investment Matrix. In addition, participants engaged in hands-on sessions, group discussions, and real-time case studies that provided practical insights into the complexities of investment analysis.

Khalid Al Shuaibi, President of Nazdaher, expressed his enthusiasm about the programme's outcomes, stating, "The depth of engagement and the exchange of valuable insights over these past three days have truly reflected Nazdaher's commitment to stimulate growth, enhance knowledge and harness expertise, ultimately driving economic development and achieving our desired goals. These objectives also resonate with RAM's efforts. We believe the learnings from the programme will empower the attendees to contribute significantly to their respective organisations and play a crucial role in Oman's growth journey from here on."

The programme witnessed a great response from the participants. Said Alruziquazi, Head of the Investment Department at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said, "We are delighted with the positive interactions we saw. The programme was rich in information and provided us with comprehensive insights into available investment opportunities, and the interactive sessions allowed us to apply theoretical knowledge to practical scenarios, which strengthened our efforts towards drawing a road map, identifying potential challenges and opportunities and benefiting from them."

The Investment Planning Programme reflects the commitment of RAM and Nazdaher to sharing knowledge and offering insights into investments to their target audience. It was aimed at enhancing the local investment environment and contributing to comprehensive economic development in the Sultanate of Oman.

The success of this programme also demonstrates RAM's and Nazdaher's efforts to foster continuous learning, collaboration and an environment where knowledge transfer serves as a catalyst for the sustainable growth and prosperity of the Sultanate in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

-Ends-

About Nazdaher:

Oman's National Program for Investment & Export Development (Nazdaher) was established to accelerate a new era of inward investment and domestic growth. With a focus on attracting local and international private investments, Nazdaher creates a business ecosystem fostering sustainable prosperity. Between now and 2025, it aims to define and energise its investment footprint as it innovates, enhances the business environment, strengthens public and private collaboration, expands exporting activities, supports attracting investments, and advances the implementation of major investment projects across Oman's economic sectors. Aiming for a world-class business-enabling environment (BEE), Nazdaher sets out to realise Oman's Vision 2040 ambition to establish the Nation as a regional investment powerhouse, now and into the future.