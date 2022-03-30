Forum activities were launched m. Mohamed Al-Husieny, CEO of ethmar, was attended by a group of real estate marketing companies from Cairo and the governorates. In its first hours, the forum witnessed a large number of attendees, exceeding 1,500 people.



The forum opened with the release of the initial details of the upcoming edition of The Investor expo, which will be held at the St. Regis Al Masa Hotel, the New Capital after Eid Al Fitr on May 13-14, 2022.



Al-Husieny said in his speech about the exhibition that it will be the first real estate destination in Egypt and the Arab world because of the unprecedented opportunities and facilities it offers to investors, as well as the exclusive opportunities that it offers for brokers companies working on the new capital, and he certainly continued to follow the best regulation mechanisms to attend Forum by companies and their clients.



All attendees shared the latest developments in the exclusive marketing tools that ethmar is working on, including the capital's real estate currency in the exhibition, which is 1 meter in the capital, and how to benefit from it through all parties in the real estate sector.



Al-Husieny mentioned the details of ethmar's tour abroad and what was raised at the investor forum in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait within the file of Egyptian real estate export.



The forum’s activities concluded with the release of the song “Capital of Gold” dedicated to the new administrative capital from The Investor exhibition, which was launched by ethmar specifically for the exhibition to support investment in the new administrative capital.

-Ends-