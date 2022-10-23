Investor interest is gathering momentum with the commencement of the subscription period to the IPO of The Pearl REIF. Investment Manager and Issue Manager – Sohar International has been holding several meetings with key investors to highlight the unique investment opportunity of investing in Oman’s largest Shariah compliant fund. The meetings were well attended by a wide cross-section of investor groups including institutional investors, high-net worth individuals and established family offices.

Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and its subsidiary, Omantel are the promoters of The Pearl REIF.

Highlighting the positive response, Wahbi Al Riyami – Chairman, The Pearl REIF (representing Omantel) said, “The promoters of The Pearl REIF have made every effort to make the investment opportunity available to more investors, particularly attracting a wider participation from the retail segment. The pricing of the IPO of The Pearl REIF has been structured to offer the common investor the opportunity to invest in a well-structured instrument, with strong underlying assets and robust long term contractual agreements. I am pleased to note significant investor interest and confident of their subscription to the issue”.

Further elaborating on the strength of the offer, Aown Abbas Al Bahrani, Deputy Chairman of the Pearl REIF and Director of Public Markets at OIA, said , “the keen interest of the investor community reflects the key highlights of the offering, which is being the largest fund of its kind in Oman, marquee tenants, stable cash flow visibility and the backing of promoters who will continue to be shareholders of the Fund.”

The Pearl REIF is offering 208,137,400 Offer Units at a price of 112 Baizas per Offer Unit (including Offer Price of 110 Baiza and Offer Expenses of 2 Baiza per Offer Unit) for subscription. The Fund has projected an Average Distributable Profit Yield of 9.2%, which compares favourably to other yield instruments in Oman such as term deposits, perpetual bonds or sukuk.

Investors are reminded to submit their application before 30 October 2022, through the electronic channels of any of the collection agents: Sohar International Bank, Ahli Bank, Bank Muscat, NBO, U-Capital and United Securities.

All applicants must have an account and Investor Number with Muscat Clearing & Depository (MCD). Any applicant may apply to obtain an Investor Number and open an account by completing the MCD application forms. This may be obtained from the MCD or its website at www.mcd.gov.om, or from brokerage companies licensed by the CMA.

More information on The Pearl REIF IPO including the Prospectus, Investor Information Booklet and other details for the Fund’s objectives, strategies and fund management body are available on the website at www.pearlreif.com.

-Ends-

Disclaimer

“This does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation by or on behalf of the Issuer to subscribe to any of the Shares in any jurisdiction outside of Oman where such distribution is, or may be, unlawful.”