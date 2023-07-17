In support of opportunities for industrial expansion, increasing the attractiveness of direct investments in the industrial sector, and providing capabilities and competitive advantages for investors and business owners, the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ajman Chamber) organized a forum on the “Opportunities to Support the Industrial Sector” in cooperation with the Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Economy, and the Etihad Credit Insurance.

The forum was attended by Nasser Al Dhafri, Executive Director of the Member Support and Innovation Sector, and Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of the Member Relations and Support Department at the Ajman Chamber. Officials of the participating agencies, some local government agencies in the emirate, and a group of owners and officials of industrial establishments operating in Ajman were also present.

At the beginning of the forum, Abdullah Al Nuaimi welcomed the attendees and emphasized the importance of the forum and its role in providing an interactive platform to highlight the reality and future of the local industry and opportunities for development and support available to the industry sector in the Emirate of Ajman in particular. He explained that the forum reflects the firm commitment of the Ajman Chamber to promote industrial development and economic sustainability in the emirate and the State in general.

He said, "The industry in Ajman continues to develop and grow with the support of our wise leadership. This is reflected in the increasing number of industrial establishments. The number of industrial members in Ajman Chamber in 2020 reached 1142 industrial members compared to 1215 industrial members in 2021 and 1313 industrial members in 2022, with a growth rate amounting to about 8% over the past three years.”

He pointed out that industry is one of the cornerstones of building a strong and sustainable economy. The Emirate of Ajman has a clear vision to develop and strengthen this vital sector, thus increasing the emirate's export capabilities and reaching wider foreign markets.

The Director of the Member Relations and Support Department at the Ajman Chamber confirmed that the outcomes of the forum represent one of the tools to contribute to the development of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the industrial sector and support industrial projects in general, and put forward initiatives and programs that support innovation in the industry, especially those based on advanced industries and artificial intelligence, in addition to diversifying the ingredients and opportunities attracting industrial investment.

The forum included a presentation on the EDB's objectives presented by Abdullah Al-Aboudi, Senior Vice President of Projects and Companies. He explained to the audience the EDB’s efforts in transforming the country into a global industrial center that attracts establishments and companies wishing to establish or expand their operations from within the Emirates, and the main orientations of the most important sectors, including “industry, food security, health care, technology, and renewable energy sources”. The attendees were briefed on the most prominent services and programs provided by the bank to the business sector in general, in line with the national strategy for industry and advanced technology.

For her part, Maram Masoud, project manager in the Entrepreneurship and SMEs Development Department at the Ministry of Economy, gave a presentation on the Ministry's efforts to support entrepreneurship, increase the contribution of SMEs to the GDP, and guide project owners to rely on innovation and the use of modern technologies. She also explained to the audience the project of the integrated national program named "Home of Entrepreneurship" which aims to form a strong partnership between the government and private sectors based on a unified vision to achieve an advanced system to support entrepreneurship. The attendees were briefed on the objectives and services of the National Program for Supporting SMEs.

Fatima Hokal, the auditor of the National Added Value Program at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, addressed the Ministry's objectives aimed at enhancing economic performance and supporting local industries. In addition, she provided the audience with an overview of the Two Manufacturers Program and its role in preparing and qualifying a generation of manufacturers with expertise and competencies in various industrial fields.

The forum also witnessed a review of Etihad Credit Insurance services presented by Abdullah Al Hosani, Director of Commercial Business and Distribution, and the Company's role in stimulating and supporting exports, trade, and investments and developing strategic sectors in the UAE by enhancing the capabilities of small, medium and large enterprises to compete globally.

The attendees acknowledged the significance of the forum and its role as a channel to enhance interdependence and coordination between the government and private sectors in the field of industry and provide competitive advantages to achieve comprehensive development and upgrade the industrial sector in the country in general.