RIYADH: The Next World Forum, an esports and gaming forum in Riyadh bringing together sector leaders and experts from around the world, is to host first-of-a-kind discussions that will shape the future of the booming industry.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center on Wednesday, September 7 and Thursday, September 8, the Next World Forum’s opening ‘Saudi Spotlight: What Now, What Next’ panel will highlight the Kingdom’s extensive gaming and esports aspirations.

This will be followed across the two days with sessions featuring ideas and conversations from some of the most shrewd and respected people across the global entertainment and business spheres of gaming and esports. Panel discussions include Gaming and Esports as the Next Frontier of Media; Gaming as an Untapped Economic Powerhouse; VR/AR and the Metaverse in the Spotlight; Gaming for Good: The Light Side and the Dark Side of Gaming; and Leveling Up Esports and Gamer Health.

HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The Next World Forum is a platform for shaping the future of esports and gaming, both in Saudi Arabia and at a global level. Having such a unique event in Riyadh is a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s gaming and esports journey, and the ideas and inspiration that emanate from gathering people in such a setting should not be underestimated.

“It is with great anticipation that I look forward to discussions and resulting actions that further initiatives across the global industry – and in the Kingdom in particular spark growth, creativity, job opportunities, entrepreneurship, and talent development. These are exciting times in gaming and esports, with immense opportunities arising from the Next World Forum.”

The session Gaming and Esports as the Next Frontier of Media, at 11am on September 7, is to be moderated by Dr. Alex Schudey, Managing Director and Partner of the Boston Consulting Group. He will be joined by speakers Chester King, the CEO of British Esports and Vice President of the Global Esports Federation; Stephan Fox, President, United Through Sports and Vice President, GAISF; and Vlad Marinescu, President of the International Esports Federation. The session will zero in on how gaming is shaping entertainment.

Gaming as an Untapped Economic Powerhouse to be held at 11.40am on the opening day will discuss why major brands are investing in the gaming and esports ecosystem at unprecedented levels. VR/AR and the Metaverse in the Spotlight, meanwhile, to be held at 1pm on September 7, will address the intriguing prospect of whether VR/AR are the natural progression in the gaming ecosystem – or just an addition to gaming consumption.

But these topics are just the tip of the iceberg at the Next World Forum.

Day two’s panel sessions on September 8 begin at 9.40am with a fascinating look at the topic Gaming for Good: The Light Side and the Dark Side of Gaming, featuring Joana Pérez Martorell, the Chief of Partnerships at UNICEF; Houssam Chahine, Chief of Private Sector Partnerships and Philanthropy for MENA at UNHCR; Désiré Koussawo, the international esports consultant; and Vlad Marinescu, the President of the International Esports Federation.

The panel will explore the power of gaming to boost strategic thinking, teamwork, communication, leadership and application across a wide spectrum of careers including medicine, engineering and more. There will be discussion on the strategic partnership between UNHCR and the Saudi Esports Federation, which began in September last year. The partnership was created through both organizations having a shared vision to empower communities and address urgent humanitarian needs, while bringing the plight of refugees and displacement to the attention of gaming and esports fans.

Leveling Up Esports and Gamer Health, meanwhile, at 11am on the second day, will focus on the vital topic of health and wellbeing management models for both hobbyists and professional gamers. The panel for this event features Dr. Melita N. Moore, the CEO of Levels Unlocked Enterprises and Chair of Health & Wellness at the Global Esports Federation, as well as a speaker from the renowned Saudi Arabia-based organization the Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group. They will look at the enormous potential for physical activity and health-promotion offered through gaming and esports that can counter issues such as sedentary behavior, unhealthy diets, insomnia and more.

More than 1,000 delegates from across the globe will gather in Riyadh to discuss the most important issues in esports and gaming at the in-person Forum. The Forum will also feature activations, gaming masterclasses, bilateral meetings, and bring to a close Gamers8, the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide. The Next World Forum’s guestlist includes ministers of sport from leading nations across the world, investors, gamers, developers, tech providers, start-ups, public sector representatives, brands and advertisers, publishers, broadcasters, and federations and leagues. More information on the Next World Forum can be found at https://www.nextwrld.sa.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8, the biggest esports and gaming event worldwide, runs daily throughout this summer until September 8 at a purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City. Elite esports tournaments are featuring alongside a series of big-name concerts, festivals, shows, and fun-filled activities for all ages. Further details, including ticket sales, are available on the event website.

The Next World Forum, an esports and gaming forum that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world, is to be held on Wednesday, September 7 and Thursday, September 8 in Riyadh.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Center, the inaugural Next World Forum is where the global gaming and esports community will gather to discuss the development of this vibrant, economically flourishing, and collaborative ecosystem.

Showcasing new ideas, investment, and talent development, the Forum is also an ideal setting to highlight Saudi Arabia’s thriving role in the gaming and esports industry, as the nation strives to contribute substantially to the dynamic value chain.

More than 1,000 delegates from across the globe will gather in Riyadh to discuss the most pertinent issues in esports and gaming at the in-person Forum. These include ministers of sport from various leading nations, investors, gamers, developers, tech providers, start-ups, public sector representatives, brands and advertisers, publishers, broadcasters, and federations and leagues.

The Saudi Esports Federation is the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia.

The federation’s activities are categorized into two complementary streams. The first stream works to develop all levels of competitive gamers, starting with the grassroots community level and moving up to professional esports athletes that can achieve global excellence. The second stream works to develop the entire gaming/esports value chain by catalyzing the industry and enabling talent.

Since its establishment in late 2017, the federation has organized multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market.

Gamers8, from the creators of Gamers Without Borders, is a global gaming and esports festival with a mission to blur the lines between what's physical and what's virtual. Established to bring the virtual world of gaming and esports out into the physical realm of Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, Gamers8 will be held for eight weeks this summer from July 14 – September 8.

Offering elite and competitive tournaments, entertainment, activities and attractions, incredible music concerts and shows, plus more, Gamers8 concludes with a gaming and esports forum that brings together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

The elite gaming competitions will host the biggest esports teams in the world across five different titles with a total prize pool of $15 million, all hosted in a state of the art, purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, the event is being brought by a series of partners including Mastercard, SAVVY Games Group, ESL FACEIT Group, Spotify, and Aramco, each collaborating to provide gamers around the world an experience like no other.