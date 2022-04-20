Al Ain: Dr. Mohammed Al Houqani, Secretary-General of the National Institute for Health Specialties, presented a workshop on the “Emirati Board” program and its standards for DHA program directors and training program professionals, to prepare and develop a highly qualified health professionals capable of supporting the health system and promoting health and quality of life in the country.

Dr. Mohammed Al Houqani pointed out that the National Institute for Health Specialties is working to organize and develop the health sector in the country and raise the scientific and professional level of doctors and health professions in the country, through enhancing, organizing, and ensuring the quality of higher medical education and training programs.

The workshop aims to identify the accreditation criteria of National Institute for Health Specialties (Emirati Board) and to prepare for the accreditation of Dubai Health Authority facilities. He also presented the importance of the accreditation and evaluation stages until the issuance of Emirati Board certificates.

The National Institute for Health Specialties was established by Cabinet Resolution No. (28) of 2014 as a national institution for organizing the professional development of the health professionals and training programs. The National Institute for Health Specialties is attached to the United Arab Emirates University, which is the first national higher education institution in the country. It is run by a high-level board of directors chaired by His Excellency the Minister of Education.

