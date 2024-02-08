Dubai: This February, the Museum of the Future, Dubai’s beacon of innovation and a visionary cultural platform, is thrilled to unveil a curated series of events designed to explore the intersection of technology, art, and wellness. Celebrating its commitment to fostering creativity and forward-thinking, the museum invites guests to a month filled with enriching experiences. From the profound exploration of AI in arts and culture to immersive wellness workshops, each event is meticulously crafted to inspire minds and ignite imagination.

Future Experts Professor's Edition: AI in Arts & Culture

The Museum of the Future will host a series of events providing the public with the opportunity to engage with leading minds from around the world. Among these events is a panel discussion as part of the ‘Future Experts Professor’s Edition’ series, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence in arts and culture. This session will take place on Thursday, February 15th, at 12:00 PM, featuring a distinguished panel of futurist experts from esteemed educational institutions such as Zayed University, NYU Abu Dhabi, and the University of Wollongong in Dubai.

The discussion will delve into the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence, exploring its potential for the future and its impact on Art and Culture. It provides a unique platform for academics to convene, exchange ideas, and share the latest research on the pivotal role of Artificial Intelligence across various cultural and artistic domains.

Nature's Canvas: Outdoor Wellness Painting

The Museum of the Future is set to host an outdoor workshop amidst the captivating greenery within the museum grounds, providing participants with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural surroundings and express their inner creativity through painting on a blank canvas. Followed by an exclusive dinner with the museum in the background, participants will get the chance to experience outdoor painting in a new light. This event will take place on Sunday, February 25, 2024, between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

