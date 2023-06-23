

Under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Qatar's Minister of Transport, The Ministry of Transport is hosting the first International Forum for Autonomous e-Mobility organized by Just us & Otto Marketing Services during the period of 10-12 October 2023.



The event, which will be hosted in Doha over three days, will shed light on latest trends and innovations in sustainable transport solutions. It will also provide a leading platform for exchanging experiences, ideas and enriching discussions on developments in the field of electric transport and self-driving mobility, a topic of local and global importance.



The Forum will bring together industry leaders, policy makers, senior officials, expert speakers, and representatives of ministries, government institutions, private sector companies, academic institutions, and the media, as well as hundreds of attendees. It thus establishes a suitable opportunity for concerned international parties to enhance knowledge, explore opportunities for cooperation and partnerships, and formulate recommendations on the future application of electric and autonomous vehicles in real-world settings.



On this occasion, Eng. Hamad Issa Abdullah, in charge of the duties of the Assistant Undersecretary for Land Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Transport, said: “For many years, electric transport vehicles have been a main focus in the efforts of governments and the visions of manufacturing companies within the wider context of sustainability and diversification of energy sources. The State of Qatar seeks to bring about transformative movement in the transportation sector by investing in sustainable and smart mobility, and improving energy efficiency to achieve the goals of the Qatar National Vision in line with global efforts to reduce the harmful carbon emissions from conventional vehicles.”



Eng. Hamad Issa added: “The State has advanced in implementing more environmentally friendly, sustainable transportation plans, as the Ministry of Transport, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, is implementing a strategy of gradual transformation to electric buses, aiming to convert all public transport buses to work with electric energy by the year 2030, along with establishing the facilities that serve this transformation. Moreover, The Ministry is working on developing a comprehensive strategy for regulating self-driving vehicles in the State of Qatar."



Prof. Dr. Frank Himpel, Non-Resident Fellow at InStrat, a Department of 4th Dimension, and Consulting Expert to the Forum, said: “The Autonomous e-Mobility Forum in Qatar is unique in bringing together industry experts from around the world to discuss sustainable mobility solutions from a technology, research and policy perspective. The Forum is set to become the pioneering initiative to create a multilateral platform, and establish a rich and constructive dialogue to exchange visions, experiences and viewpoints on sustainability innovations, which are of utmost significance on a global scale.”



About the AEMOB Forum

Organized by Just us & Otto Marketing & Event Services in collaboration with InStrat, a Department of 4th Dimension, the three-day event will provide a timely occasion for international stakeholders to further the know-how and develop recommendations toward the implementation of autonomous e-mobility in a real-world setting.



The AEMOB Forum is set to assemble a global network of senior officials, policy and technology experts, including speakers and representatives from government, industry, academia, the media, and hundreds of attendees.