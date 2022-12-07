Sharjah: The Jewels of Emirates exhibition kicks off tomorrow (Thursday) at Expo Khorfakkan with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the supervision of Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) from 8 to 11 December. The event stands out for showcasing a variety of gold jewellery and traditional designs inspired by the Emirati heritage a long with the latest contemporary gold fashion trends and the unique collections and exclusive pieces of diamonds and precious stones.

The exhibition offers its visitors a distinguished journey in the world of gold and traditional jewellery, giving them the chance to learn more about the finest collections of luxurious precious stones and diamond handicrafts, and to take advantage of the amazing offers and eye-catching prices. The event showcases the works of a host of talented Emirati designers and leading local brands in the gold, jewellery and diamond industry, offering high-quality designs characterized by accuracy, skill and uniqueness and inspired by local history and culture that reflect our heritage and civilization.

The Jewels of Emirates exhibition is a continuation of the remarkable successes of the gold and jewellery events organized by the ECS as part of its keenness to boost gold, silver and jewellery trade and support local industries to enhance the UAE's position as a global hub of this trade.

The event, which will open daily from 3:00pm until 10:00pm, provides an excellent platform for Emirati designers who wish to enter the world of gold and jewellery, whether emirate- or statewide, as the exhibition constitutes an important event for them to shine brightly and spotlight their talents and creativity, in addition to learning about the latest market trends and benefiting from the new ideas and experiences of major exhibitors to shape up their skills.

