Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Authority of Social Contribution has launched pop-up social innovation space, ‘The Exchange’. Hosted by The Galleria Al Maryah Island, The Exchange, located on level 2, is welcoming the public to join a series of free workshops and educational sessions until 29 March 2022.

The Exchange, hosted by the Galleria, invites citizens and residents of the Emirate to learn how they can make a social impact on the community in Abu Dhabi, through a vibrant programme of presentations, workshops and panel discussions.

The programme includes inspiring panel discussions led by leading subject matter experts from around the world, insightful workshops on social entrepreneurship, start-ups and mental health as well as sessions to empower people of determination, youth and parents.

Visitors can find out more about Ma’an’s mandate, explore volunteer opportunities and discover support offered by Ma’an for budding social enterprises.

All presentations and workshops are free to enter, but visitors are encouraged to register their attendance in advance to avoid disappointment. The Exchange is located on Level 2

To register for a workshop, please visit: https://theexchangebymaan.ae/en/workshops

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island please visit www.thegalleria.ae or follow @TheGalleriaUAE.