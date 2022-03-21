Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Authority of Social Contribution has launched pop-up social innovation space, ‘The Exchange’. Hosted by The Galleria Al Maryah Island, The Exchange, located on level 2, is welcoming the public to join a series of free workshops and educational sessions until 29 March 2022.
- The Exchange, hosted by the Galleria, invites citizens and residents of the Emirate to learn how they can make a social impact on the community in Abu Dhabi, through a vibrant programme of presentations, workshops and panel discussions.
- The programme includes inspiring panel discussions led by leading subject matter experts from around the world, insightful workshops on social entrepreneurship, start-ups and mental health as well as sessions to empower people of determination, youth and parents.
- Visitors can find out more about Ma’an’s mandate, explore volunteer opportunities and discover support offered by Ma’an for budding social enterprises.
- All presentations and workshops are free to enter, but visitors are encouraged to register their attendance in advance to avoid disappointment. The Exchange is located on Level 2
To register for a workshop, please visit: https://theexchangebymaan.ae/en/workshops
