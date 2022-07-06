Dubai, UAE: The Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) will debut in Dubai this September, bringing together the Middle East and Africa’s industry leaders for discussions, deals and insight on the continued growth of the region’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

Hosted by Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts and co-organised by The Bench and MEED, FHS brings together the investment communities of the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) and AviaDev under one roof. Other conference tracks include Sustainability & Innovation, Startup Den and The Future of Human Capital. The three-day summit takes place at Madinat Jumeirah from 19 to 21 September 2022, uniting government leaders, hotel investors, owners, developers and operators to discuss the industry’s hot topics, set the scene for the future and network with elite players in their field.

“Following the resounding success of FHS Saudi Arabia in May, we’re now gearing up for the highly anticipated FHS in Dubai,” said Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench. “As the flagship hospitality investment platform in the region, the event promises to be a hive of activity, with an action-packed programme, a plethora of top-level speakers and exciting industry announcements to reinforce the pivotal role of the ever-growing hospitality and tourism sectors in the MENA region. We look forward to welcoming the most respected, experienced and influential names in hospitality and tourism to this prestigious event.”

FHS in Dubai will centre around the main event theme Lead the Change, which the FHS Advisory Board – a carefully curated group of senior industry leaders – discussed at Al Jaddaf Rotana last week to help shape the programme by sharing insights and discussing the most important focus areas, challenges and trends for the industry. The FHS programme will feature a wide range of topics under the main event theme including the continued post-pandemic recovery and hospitality investment forecast and climate, sustainability, technology, innovation, wellbeing, leadership and talent.

“We are delighted to have welcomed industry peers to the reception at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel. The region is currently one of the most exciting and dynamic places to be worldwide, especially for the tourism and hospitality industry. The second half of the year will be exceptionally busy with mega events taking place in the region. I am positive the momentum will continue and believe hotel groups will see accelerated development and growth across the region,” said Guy Hutchinson, President & CEO for Rotana.

FHS takes place at the world renowned Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, which hosted AHIC in 2021 and was the launch venue of the event back in 2006. "As one of the world’s most desirable travel destinations, Dubai’s reputation has been built around innovation, stability through economic diversification, safety, inclusivity and yet as a young nation it is progressive, with the agility to effect change quickly and drive positive impact. The travel and hospitality sectors are faced with challenges, much like every industry you look at today, but with increased public-private sector collaborations as well peer-to-peer collaborations, we can lead the change effectively. It’s an important dialogue to have and Jumeirah Group are proud to partner with the Future Hospitality Summit, to bring industry leaders together from across the globe, to share their insights and set the stage for a successful and sustainable future," commented José Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group.

Delegates can look forward to a wealth of investment sessions, high-level networking opportunities, exclusive signings and much more during FHS, which is also home to the finals of the 2022 Sustainability Hospitality Challenge, a global competition for students to turn their ideas for innovation and sustainability into a reality,

Future Hospitality Summit (FHS)

Date: 19-21 September 2022

Location: Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Sponsors: Host Sponsor: Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts

Platinum Sponsors: Accor, Dur Hospitality, Hilton, Radisson Hotel Group and Marjan.

Emerald Sponsors: Emaar Hospitality Group, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, NEOM, Rotana, Royal Commission for AlUla, SMIT Morocco and Taiba Investments.

Gold Sponsors: Aleph Hospitality, CBRE, Colliers, Compass Project Consulting, ELAF Group, ENVI Lodges, The Indian Hotels Company, Insignia, Interior360, Ishraq Hospitality, IT Hospitality Group, Knight Frank, Louvre Hotels Group, Mapal Group, Minor Hotels, OBMI, QUO, SSH, STR and Voltere by egis.

Silver Sponsors: Deutsche Hospitality, HVS and Katch.

Supporters: The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA), Sustainable Hospitality Challenge, and Women in Hospitality (WiH).

For more information on FHS in Dubai visit https://www.futurehospitalitysummit.com/

About The Bench

The Bench has established a legacy for delivering world-leading investment forums and conferences in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The key principle behind these platforms has remained ‘dealmaking’. Transforming the way business connect, Bench has developed a reputation for creating innovative and high-impact meeting spaces for the industry.

For over two decades - government leaders, tourism ministries, global travel & tourism associations, the world’s most influential hospitality brands, hotel owners & investors, renowned restaurant groups, airlines & aviation authorities, destination developers, asset managers, financial groups and consultants – have been participating in The Bench’s events for their respective objectives. These include AHIC, AHIF, GRIF, FHS, AHF, IDEEA, AviaDev and RENEW –where industry players showcase their brands, position themselves as thought leaders or innovators, and connect with the right opportunities and knowledge.

Learn more on thebench.com

About MEED

Launched on International Women’s Day 1957, the Middle East Economic Digest, MEED, is a well-known and trusted brand used by governments and businesses operating in the region.

Encompassing a business intelligence service, digital media, publications and events MEED provides exclusive daily news, data and analysis. We are responsible for keeping our audiences of subscribers, registered users and event attendees informed, helping to facilitate decision making and connections.

Our marketing solutions team provides clients with access to our audiences. We partner with local and international companies who need to reach our high-value communities. In consultation with our clients we utilise tried and tested methods to target and engage decision makers to announce and explain, lead and grow and to contact and convert business leaders into customers.

MEED is wholly owned by data and intelligence company GlobalData Plc which means that our marketing solutions clients are also able to access a network of over 13m digital users per month across 18 different sectors.

Learn more on meed.com

