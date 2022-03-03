The France Pavilion received more than 350 international delegations and hosted 200 business events at the Belvédère.

DUBAI –The France Pavilion has passed a milestone with 1.5 million visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai. As we head towards the last month, the France Pavilion promises to be busy with jam-packed events for the public, especially with the new temporary exhibition dedicated to “Jean Paul Gaultier from A to Z", a world premiere of the French designer's retrospective.

1.5 million of visitors: a Pavilion that enlightens Expo 2020 Dubai

The 1.5 million visitors eagerly discover our permanent exhibition dedicated to progress, which presents innovative solutions such as those developed by our ambassador sponsor ENGIE. In addition, the France Pavilion has already hosted four temporary exhibitions and numerous events for the public: take a look here

What’s up on this last month: - From 28 February to 31 March:

“Jean Paul Gaultier from A to Z” closes the month of March with a world premiere retrospective of the 50-year career of fashion's enfant terrible and the presentation of iconic original pieces: read more here

Throughout the month of March: Numerous events for the public will be held at the France Pavilion, including an exceptional conference by Thomas Pesquet, ambassador of the France Pavilion and French ESA astronaut: discover the agenda here

200 business events: the Pavilion is a meeting and business place for French and international companies, start-ups, and VSEs

The France Pavilion is an exceptional meeting place to develop France's economic attractiveness, create links, strengthen France's influence in the world and promote its French companies. The France Pavilion hosted 200 B2B events on the Belvédère terrace, initiated by its partners, startups (in partnership with Business France), institutions and foundations. All sponsors and stakeholders visited the France Pavilion during these first five months, on France National Day and/or for special events. In addition, the Pavilion is particularly honored to have welcomed several CEOs of its main partners, who will be gathered in March by Erik Linquier, Commissioner General for France, to thank them for making France shine at this international event.

60 French delegations and more than 350 international delegations: the Pavilion is a place that welcomes an institutional world

Since 1 October 2021, the France Pavilion has welcomed 60 French institutional delegations and more than 350 international delegations. This large number illustrates the extent to which this World Expo ranks as a major international event. These visits have been an opportunity to strengthen international cooperation with many countries and to advance the search for solutions to the major challenges facing humanity.

