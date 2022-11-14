Innovative driving education methods to be discussed

Integrating traffic safety education and spreading awareness of it in schools and universities a top priority at the summit

Public awareness campaign for increasing road awareness and improving driving behavior on the agenda

Summit highlights the topics of self-driving and enhancing aspects of sustainability through the use of low-carbon and hydrogen-powered cars, in line with Abu Dhabi's vision and strategy to support sustainability

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emirates Driving Company launched the Mobility Education Summit 2022 today, the first-of-its-kind event in the region and the world in the field of mobility and driving education. The event opened at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center to a thunderous start and will continue until November 16. The inaugural event gathers hundreds of international mobility experts who have a mutual passion for road safety education, and a dedication towards developing sustainable driving solutions.

The Emirates Driving Company is organising and hosting the three-day summit in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police HQ, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi and the European Driving Schools Association.

Speaking at the opening, Mr. Khalid Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company said: “We are pleased to launch the Mobility Education Summit to advance the future of the mobility sector and enhance aspects of sustainability and technological innovation, while attracting stakeholders from the sector from around the world, to discuss the most important issues related to mobility. This first-of-its-kind event provides a global platform for exchanging knowledge and experiences and exploring the latest initiatives in the sector, with a focus on the future of mobility, sustainability and traffic awareness.”

Summit visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the smart inspection process and the smart simulator supported by artificial intelligence, in addition to testing how digital transformation is implemented in the sector. The event also includes panel discussions, workshops and seminars rich in information, to focus on the most important topics related to driving education, training and awareness of safety rules, in addition to addressing the future of the mobility sector.

New Innovative Driving Education Methods, Early Driving, Driving Education Systems and Digitisation, Driving Behaviour, Fatality rates and accidents in Abu Dhabi, Awareness Campaigns for Road Users, and Government Panel on new mobility regulation, Training in metaverse world, Shift to e-learning platforms and Psychology of Drivers are amongst the key themes at the conference.

The Mobility Education Summit 2022 relies on four main agendas, the first of which focuses on educating and training drivers about the importance of early driving education based on artificial intelligence techniques that reduce the risks of actual driving. The summit will also discuss the possibility of benefiting from distance learning platforms and advanced educational means to provide training and examination opportunities for drivers, with a focus on introducing traffic education and awareness programs into the curricula of schools and universities as a top priority.

The second agenda of the summit focuses on raising awareness of how to ensure safety while on the move, by discussing the drivers' vision system, zero vision for accidents, the United Nations Action Plan for Road Safety, and placing the necessary traffic awareness signs for drivers. The third agenda revolves around the future of mobility and highlights the topics of self-driving and enhancing aspects of sustainability through the use of low-carbon and hydrogen-powered cars, in line with Abu Dhabi's vision and strategy to support sustainability.

The fourth agenda includes launching an innovative program to train drivers and correct their behavior when driving, in order to raise their awareness of the importance of traffic safety.

This summit will host the most prominent institutions specialized in the transport sector from all over the world, including the European Union of Education School Associations Leadership (EFA), the Emirates University Center for Mobility Research, United Arab Emirates, the British Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA), the world organization for the certification of driving standards (GDC), the Dutch National Center for the Prevention of Road Accidents (CEPA), the International Road Transport Union (IRU) Academy and The International Road Federation (IRF) among other global entities. The summit also marks the first time that the European Association of Driving Schools presents its research on driving education outside Europe.

With this summit, Emirates Driving Company intends to encourage the development of sustainable and advanced training technologies and promote the transition towards education in the transportation sector, relying on futuristic and sustainable mobility, technology and security.

For more information on the Mobility Education Summit 2022, please visit: https://mobilityeducation.ae/

-Ends-

About Mobility Education Summit

The EDC Mobility Education Summit, dedicated to driving education and its foundations, is a global initiative launched by the UAE. It is the first of its kind that targets driving schools from across the world, and looks at how they can be progressed to provide a greater level of service and education for future generations.

https://mobilityeducation.ae/

Follow Mobility Education Summit on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/86776867/admin/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobilityeducationuae/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MobilityEducationUAE

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UaeMobility

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDHMCzVinNrViV70ppPzOIg

About Emirates Driving Company

Established in 2000, Emirates Driving Company (EDC) is Abu Dhabi’s leading driver training and road safety institute. Driven by a desire to implement the best practices in driver training and road safety education across the emirate, it is on a mission to create safer roads by innovating, collaborating and investing in new technologies and smarter operating models.

A socially responsible company founded on the values of integrity and inclusivity, EDC has set a new standard in traffic safety and education in the Middle East. EDC’s state-of-the-art facility features the most advanced communication tools, control systems and cutting-edge techniques in the industry, and all its expert training is delivered to internationally recognised standards.

Its comprehensive services include full training courses in light vehicles, motorcycles, heavy vehicles, heavy buses and light and heavy machinery, with each programme covering basic vehicle knowledge, traffic rules, driving inside and outside cities, hazard perception and more.

The forward-thinking organisation also offers its own e-learning platform to provide easy access to useful documents and resources, and it proudly boasts two offices in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

To find out more, please visit www.edcad.ae.

Email: info@edcad.ae

For more information, please contact:

Pulse 360 PR & Marketing Communications