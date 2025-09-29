FCA participated in four high-level panel and research discussions, including “Global Development in Social Care Policies”, “Wellbeing for those Who Care”, “Frontliner Voice: Social Care Professional” and “Research Paper Session One”

H.E. Salama Al Ameemi said: “We are shaping a cohesive and resilient society—one that can turn today’s challenges into opportunities through thoughtful, forward-looking policies”

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Reinforcing its commitment to building a sustainable social care ecosystem, the Family Care Authority (FCA) concluded its participation in the second edition of the Social Care Forum, organised by the Department of Community Development (DCD) from 24 to 25 September at the Hilton Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

Held under the theme “Future Ready Social Care: People, Practice, and Policy,” the forum served as a strategic platform for the Family Care Authority to call for integrated, family-centered policies as the foundation for sustainable and resilient social care systems. The event saw participation from FCA’s esteemed leadership and key specialists, including H.E. Salama Ajlan Al Ameemi, Director General, H.E. Asma Sulaiman Al Azri, Executive Director of the Family Cases Sector, Dr. Fadwa Al Mughairbi, Advisor to the Director General’s Office, Salma Al Mansoori, Case Manager and Sara Alahbabi, Assistant Case Manager.

Speaking at a high-level panel on “Global Development in Social Care Policies,” H.E. Salama Al Ameemi shed light on Abu Dhabi’s model for family care and how governments can strengthen resilience by putting families at the heart of policy design.

“The second edition of the Social Care Forum comes at an important moment, as the UAE marks the UAE’s Year of Community 2025. It is an important opportunity to align our collective vision and build effective partnerships that shape a more inclusive and sustainable future for social care in Abu Dhabi. At the Family Care Authority, we believe that families must be at the centre of every policy decision. By working closely with our partners, led by the Department of Community Development, we are shaping a cohesive and resilient society—one that can turn today’s challenges into opportunities through thoughtful, forward-looking policies,” said H.E. Salama.

Meanwhile, in a session titled “Wellbeing for those Who Care” H.E. Asma Al Azri underlined that safeguarding the well-being of social care professionals is essential to maintaining their effectiveness and fulfilling the noble mission of their work. Al Azri explained that the Authority prioritises the well-being of care providers through mental health programmes, professional support, and continuous training, initiatives that directly enhance the quality of services provided to families and individuals.

She elaborated: “The well-being of care providers directly translates into the quality of social services. By investing in their support and empowerment, we build a more human-centred and efficient system capable of meeting growing needs and achieving long-term sustainability in the social care sector.”

FCA remains committed to building stronger and resilient families and communities, ensuring that every initiative, programme, and policy contributes to the well-being, cohesion, and long-term sustainability of Abu Dhabi’s social fabric.

About Family Care Authority

The Family Care Authority (FCA) in Abu Dhabi is dedicated to the governance and regulation of the social sector, with a strong emphasis on empowering families to achieve self-reliance. An affiliate of the Department of Community Development, the FCA is mandated by the Abu Dhabi government to provide comprehensive and proactive support to families across the Emirate. With a steadfast commitment to confidentiality, the FCA collaborates with strategic partners to offer integrated services, including counseling, inclusion and empowerment, Safe Shelter, and Awareness and Community Outreach, and Foster Family services. Through its family file management system, the FCA ensures seamless access to advanced services, fostering a nurturing environment for individuals and their families to thrive. In accordance with Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s Resolution No. 9 of 2024, the Family Care Authority's mandate and roles have been expanded to integrate sheltering and humanitarian care services, and rehabilitation and empowerment programmes for victims of violence and human trafficking.