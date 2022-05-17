Doha: – The Euromoney Qatar Conference returns to Doha on Sunday 29 May 2022 at The Ritz- Carlton Hotel. Co-hosted by Qatar Central Bank, this high-level gathering of financiers and investors will chart the latest developments in Qatar’s economic story.

With the world’s most highly anticipated football event to be hosted in Doha this year, the eyes of the world will be on Qatar. What will they see? A country that has emerged from the pandemic in strong economic shape and with a vital role to play in regional and global geopolitics. Qatar has the world’s third-largest gas reserves and is the nation best able to provide new supplies to stressed global markets. Qatar’s neutrality and extensive international relations with the US, the EU, Iran, Afghanistan, and Russia have put it at the top table in global geopolitics – so much so that in January 2022 President Biden declared Qatar a ‘Major non-Nato Ally’.

Euromoney will lead discussions on the fascinating global and regional macro trends and what they mean for Qatar and the country’s financial sector. We will address the ever-important topics of ESG and climate change, and the progress being made in the digitisation of Qatar’s financial services.

Joining us are a distinguished group of speakers, including: H.E. Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, Governor, Qatar Central Bank; Sofie Blakstad, Chief Executive Officer, hiveonline and Author, Fintech Revolution; Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer, Qatar National Bank; Joseph Abraham, Group Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Bank; Gourang Hemani, Chief Financial Officer, Qatar Islamic Bank; Adel Al-Malki, General Manager, Group Retail Banking, Qatar National Bank; Leonie Lethbridge, Executive General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, Commercial Bank; Stephen Fisher, Managing Director, Global Public Policy Group, BlackRock; David Staples, Managing Director, Corporate Finance Group, Moody’s Investors Service and many more.

Victoria Behn, Commercial Director at Euromoney Conferences commented: “We are incredibly excited to be returning to Qatar. So much has happened since our last event in 2019 and we are honoured to be working again with Qatar Central Bank and our wonderful sponsors”.

Sponsors of this year’s Euromoney Qatar Conference include Senior Lead Sponsor: Qatar National Bank, Exclusive Innovation Partner: The Commercial Bank of Qatar, Lead Sponsor: Qatar Islamic Bank.

Those looking to attend the Euromoney Qatar Conference can do so by applying here: https://bit.ly/emQatarReg

