Cairo, Egypt:

Euromoney is returning to Cairo on 7 December 2022 and we are delighted to announce that His Excellency Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt will open the 25th edition of the conference. His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Maait, Minister of Finance, Government of Egypt will also be participating along with other high-profile local and international speakers.

Under the theme ‘Investing in Resilience and Sustainability,’ industry experts will analyse Egypt’s economic performance in a global context and discuss its future strategic options and will offer unparalleled insights and ask the questions:

Can Egypt reach its ambitious destination – to become a truly diversified and open economy which leverages the strengths of its 100m people?

What has the government changed in 2022 and what will it focus on in 2023?

How will the nation balance stability with growth?

The nation’s commitment to a sustainable future that is currently on show at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh. How quickly can Egypt make its economy more sustainable, or will the geopolitical and supply side shocks of the last year slow the admirable drive of the government towards a greener Egypt?

This flagship will bring together the most influential figures from the Egyptian Government, finance and banking sector and the most exciting financial innovators to answer these questions and discuss how Egypt can survive, evolve, and thrive.

The lead sponsors of the conference are Mashreq Bank and Standard Chartered. The co-sponsor is Citibank. Find out more through the conference website, where you can view the full agenda: https://events.euromoney.com/egypt2022

About Euromoney Conferences:

Since the late 1970s Euromoney has been the world’s leading organiser of high-level financial and investment conferences. The highest profile delegates meet the highest profile speakers at Euromoney events and offer business leaders and decision-makers the opportunity to exchange ideas, develop new contacts and participate in informed, impartial and leading-edge discussions.

The conference business grew out of Euromoney, the strategic magazine of international finance, money and capital markets that has long been regarded by the banking and investment community as the leading publication in its field. Euromoney had held conferences in over 65 countries worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Engy Emad

Senior Media Relations Manager

TRACCS Egypt

Email: engy.emad@traccs.net