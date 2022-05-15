The third session of the Egyptian Jewelers’ Forum, under the title “Financial Inclusion and the Role of Digital Transformation in Developing the Gold Sector in the New Republic”, will be launched on the twelfth of next June.



Said Imbabi, CEO of the "i-Sagha" gold trading company, which organized the event, said that the forum deals with activating the role of digital transformation in developing the gold and jewelry sector, and developing practical solutions to chronic issues and problems, especially the retail sector.



He added that activating the role of digital and technological transformation in the gold and jewelry sector in Egypt has become an urgent matter due to the rapid changes taking place in the global gold market, where workers in the sector face great challenges in keeping pace with technological and digital development.



He continued, "The forum also aims to activate the sector's role in social responsibility to contribute to building the new republic, by participating with the state in establishing the city of gold, and turning Egypt into a regional center for the manufacture and trade of gold in the Middle East."



He pointed out that the forum will also address activating the role of women in the gold and jewelry industry, as they have been marginalized over the past years in a completely unsatisfactory manner, in light of the presence of successful experiences that made a history in the gold and jewelry sector.



He explained that the forum adopts spreading awareness among consumers interested in gold and jewelry, and providing correct data and information that they have the right to know, including, how to sell and buy in a safe way, and ways to invest in gold, as well as any modifications or development that occurs in the sector, such as the new stamping system with barcodes. .



He added that the forum aims to create investment opportunities for all parties to the system, including the factory, the merchant and the customer, by overcoming obstacles, in accordance with the new vision of the state, which is to achieve financial inclusion and digital transformation for all sectors, most notably the economic sectors.



He pointed out that "i-Sagha" contributed to the establishment and organization of previous conferences concerned with discussing the problems of the gold industry in Egypt, and that was the beginning of the development and radical change for all workers in the Egyptian goldsmithing sector, culturally and professionally.



He added: The company has set the main step and future vision for conferences and exhibitions concerned with this sector, and some have been inspired by its successful experience.

