Marwa El-Gohary, head of the commercial sector at IT EVENTS, the organizer of the forum, said that the forum supports the state's direction to implement digital transformation plans and use digital technology in all transactions, as it is the future of government and private transactions around the world, under the auspices of the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities,



She pointed out that the forum will witness this year a strong government presence through the presence of multiple government delegations, and a large number of Egyptian and foreign consultants, to discuss the latest solutions and technological means that help implement engineering designs that contribute to achieving the best degrees of sustainability and preserving the environment.



She explained that the forum, in its fourth edition, will discuss smart systems that provide services to achieve different designs, the smart infrastructure that is currently being implemented in Egypt, and smart media, which has become a major part of any direct transactions, noting that the forum directly supports the government's direction during the recent period to Implementation of smart cities and sustainable projects.



The forum activities are scheduled to start on June 8 and 9 at the Dusit Thani Lake View Hotel, in New Cairo, in the presence of a group of engineering consultants and owners of industries supporting various smart systems, to learn about the latest technological means, sponsored by Datwyler IT Infra, Systems Engineering of Egypt - SEE, CommScope, Barco Fluke-Network.

