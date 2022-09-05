Cairo:– Cityscape Egypt, the largest real estate investment and development forum in Egypt, will host its first Conference from the 12-13 September 2022 at the Four Seasons Nile Plaza. Dr. Hala El-Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development of the Arab Republic of Egypt will be delivering the keynote address. Cityscape Egypt Conference is held under the patronage and support of the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities aiming to pave the way to high level discussion around governmental regulations, policies, and sustainable practices setting up the Egyptian real estate market for growth in 2023.

Hussein Sayed from CNBC Arabia has been confirmed as the official MC for the event leading keynote speakers and panellists to discuss the many challenges that the real estate sector has been facing in the past few months along with the readiness of the Egyptian market growth plans. Amad Almsaodi, CEO of Aqarmap will give a presentation on the: Demand Trends and Market Pricing, to be followed by Gaby Tayoun, Founder of Europtima: who will present a “How to” guide on Construction Cost Controls and Finance Management.

The 2022 edition of the conference will shed light on a series of challenges from various sectors affecting the Egyptian real estate arena such as growth expectations for 2022/2023, inflation, global crises, currency devaluation, and the macroeconomic policies that have had a massive impact on Egypt’s real estate industry and overall financial stability. In addition, the conference will also be discussing the steps that are being taken into green transition, especially with the Cityscape conference being a precursor to the sustainability conversations that are to follow in the upcoming months in preparation for Egypt’s hosting the COP 27 in November 2022.

The second day of the conference will host a series of workshops that revolve around architecture, technology, new laws and requirements, and Measurement Standards and its importance for the Egyptian Real Estate Industry. Furthermore, an architecture workshop under the title “The Link between Sustainability and Design” will be hosted by an English panel that is powered by the RIBA, the official architectural partner for the event.

Chris Speller, Vice President of Cityscape Group, stated: “The Annual Cityscape Exhibition returns this year with a preluding conference where the most prominent issues that affect the real estate sector in Egypt will be presented and discussed. The conference is expected to host over 500 delegates and will be welcoming a new format this year consisting of one main conference where keynote speakers and panel discussions will be taking place to be followed by several workshop streams”. “With a strong number of delegates and real estate experts, The Cityscape Egypt Conference is set to be a strong event and a great precursor for the Cityscape Egypt Exhibition taking place later in the month” Speller affirmed.

Sponsored by Colliers as the knowledge partner for the event, the 2022 edition of the Cityscape Egypt Conference will become the landmark event in the real estate development in Egypt and gather the most important industry experts in the field contributing to the future visions of the regional real estate sector.

Following the conference, the 11th edition of the Cityscape Egypt Exhibition will be opening its doors from the 21st to the 24th of September 2022 at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo. It is set to be the largest property event held by Informa Egypt to date. The event will be covering the entirety of the venue, with an area of over 23,000 sqm, the expo will be expected to welcome over 25,000 participants from all over the Middle East and North Africa. The current exhibitor list includes but is not limited to: Safwa Urban Development, Al Tameer Arabian, Master Builder Group, Menassat Developments, Saudi Egyptian Developers, Akam Developments, IL Cazar, The Land Developers, and more...

About Cityscape:

Cityscape, owned by Informa Markets, first took place in 2002 and has since grown beyond exhibitions, to become one of the largest real estate data and media portfolios globally.

The Cityscape portfolio equips industry professionals with up-to-date material, matchmaking and micro-analysis via in-person conferences and exhibitions, data trend analysis, insightful webinars, podcasts and customised articles. With a focused content & data platform, Cityscape Intelligence, and with events taking place across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Turkey, the Cityscape brand is tapped into the real estate market across a spectrum of markets, including Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and with expansions on the horizon in Europe and Asia. For more information visit www.cityscapeegypt.com

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.