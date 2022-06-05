The activities of the Chinese-Egyptian Trade and Investment Fair "China Trade Fair" will kick off today, Sunday, June 5, with the participation of about 160 Chinese exhibitors, representing the largest Chinese and international brands.



The China-Egypt Trade and Investment Fair "China Trade Fair" is scheduled to be held at the Cairo International Convention Center from June 5 to June 7.



The China Trade Fair is a series of prominent international trade fairs specialized in Chinese products held in thirteen countries, including Poland, Turkey, Brazil, Jordan, South Africa, India, Dubai, Egypt, Mexico, Nigeria, Kazakhstan and Kenya. corona .



This year's exhibition is different, as it includes more than 300 diverse industrial specialties in all sectors, and a number of the most famous Chinese brands around the world. of products and conclude contracts with Chinese companies.



In its current session, the exhibition is witnessing for the first time Chinese exhibitors joining the exhibition remotely through a live video meeting system via the Internet to conduct business discussions with buyers interested in the sectors of electronics, household appliances, textiles and clothing, building materials, sanitary ware, auto parts, machinery and others.



According to the statements of the Chinese partner, Benno Play, Chairman of the company specialized in organizing trade fairs around the world, the exhibition comes in light of the Egyptian-Chinese rapprochement, and in accordance with the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, to develop trade relations.



Benno Play explained that China's choice to hold the exhibition in Egypt comes from its belief in the promising opportunities in the market and its strong confidence in the investment climate that attracts international companies.



Benno Play added that the exhibition aims to transfer Chinese technology to Egypt and work on concluding contracts between manufacturers and traders in the two countries, as part of the Egyptian and Chinese government's plan to transform Egypt into a logistical center and a center for exporting Chinese products to countries in the depths of Africa and the Middle East.



He explained that the MENA region is an important market for Chinese manufacturers, and the company has made concerted efforts to ensure that it is able to bring in the right manufacturers.



Benno Play believed that, the new format which will see Chinese exhibitors join the exhibition remotely via the Internet, will enable Chinese exhibitors to display their latest products in buyers' website, meanwhile, instant meeting can be easily started by local agents to support effective communication between Chinese exhibitors A local buyer talks business.

