Dubai, UAE: The British University in Dubai (BUiD) held its sixth Doctoral Research Conference (BDRC 2022) online, facilitated through Blackboard. The BDRC was set up to develop the research capabilities of students who contribute to wider society, regionally and internationally.

BDRC 2022 provided students with an international forum where they could share and publish their research. As a multidisciplinary conference, it enabled students to discuss research and training in education, business, law, engineering, sustainable design and innovation.

The conference was opened by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, who greeted the participants and attendees: “This conference is a perfect platform for facilitating the exchange of knowledge and ideas. It offers an important interaction between academic staff and students. It gives our students an inspiring experience that plays an important role in their learning journey.”

Professor Henry S. Thompson, professor of web informatics at the Institute for Language, Cognition and Computation, University of Edinburgh, delivered a keynote presentation in which he discussed cognitive science and artificial intelligence. Professor Thompson was a member of the SGML Working Group of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) which designed XML (Extensible Markup Language).

Eight Best Presentation Awards were announced for 41 research papers presented in different areas. The best 18 papers from the conference will be published at a later date.

Dr Khalid Almarri, Dean of Research, concluded, “We were the first university in the UAE to organise a large doctoral research conference in 2015. We have come a long way since then: this year our conference proceedings will be published by Springer and will be Scopus-indexed. We are very proud of our students’ accomplishments, and this conference provides an excellent opportunity for them to showcase their research and share their findings.”

BUiD offers programmes in both undergraduate and postgraduate levels in areas of education, engineering, IT, project management, sustainability, computer science, business, finance, and law.

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established by law number 5 in 2003, by His Highness the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, as a not-for-profit entity. The University grew out of collaborations between British and Dubai academic, government and commercial organisations to make a unique contribution to the UAE and the Gulf region. The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, Dubai Holding, Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Emirates NBD.

The University is governed by a Council formed every three years by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

BUiD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education and our qualifications are also recognised internationally by NARIC. The academic support that BUiD enjoys from its alliance with Russell Group universities in the UK has contributed to its success. These universities include the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Manchester - all in the world’s top 100.

BUiD’s internal quality assurance include processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK Universities Alliance partners.

BUiD offers full and part-time research based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, engineering, Law, finance, and business.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.

We provide an important and growing community and resource for young professionals, leading academics, corporate managers and aspiring leaders of all description.