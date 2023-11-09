Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Known to offer a nurturing environment for fashion entrepreneurs; The Designer’s Hub has yet again redefined industry norms with The Brand Booster Show. A two-day event to be held on the 6th- 7th December 2023 at East-West Atelier in Al Quoz will offer unparalleled opportunities for select fashion entrepreneurs with mentoring sessions and commercial exposure.

The much-awaited event is set to become a one-of-its-kind exhibition to bring together the fashion geniuses of emerging fashion designers, prominent fashion experts, buyers, and visitors; on a single platform. In a bid to support and encourage local talent in fashion, The Brand Booster Show has been conceptualized to bridge the gaps between debutants in fashion designing and direct buyers along with ancillary business liaisons in fashion like digital platforms, boutiques, studios, and established fashion labels.

Speaking on the announcement of The Brand Booster Show; Yaser Albeer (Founder, of The Brand Booster) said; With The Brand Booster show, myself and my partner, Geraldine are trying to build a knowledge sharing culture that encourages participation to align experience with learning. The platform isn't just about giving new designers a springboard launch but also having prominent fashion leaders mentor their raw talent. By having experienced and ace designers leading the way for emerging designers, The Brand Booster show is set to elevate learning experiences in a dynamic, interactive and inspiring environment. We believe that this give and take method will strengthen the local fashion industry and sustainably develop it further to explore the latest trends and technology.”

In her role as CO founder of this event, Geraldine Laborie added: “The Brand Booster show is about putting the spotlight on local homegrown talent in fashion designing and providing them with an inspiring environment to hone skills for a competitive international market. We are committed to building a knowledge sharing space to help designers enhance their creative abilities and strategize like professionals when it comes to marketing. This collaborative approach will help emerging designers introduce their labels to retail stores around the world and strengthen their position in the local and global fashion industry."

By inviting industry experts to contribute as mentors for fashion entrepreneurs, the brand booster believes that its debut show will be able to grow sustainably in the upcoming years. Infusing quality, innovation, and commercial elements, the show includes various workshops to support local designers in all aspects of the creative processes from design to production, distribution, and sale. The Brand Booster Show ensures holistic exposure to help designers understand the nuances of the trade and help them build their brands for larger audiences.

The exclusive ‘By Invitation Only’ event is set to witness an exceptional gathering of fashion connoisseurs interested in avant-garde statements and fashion choices curated by fresh and promising talents in the UAE.

