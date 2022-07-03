Developing leadership capabilities in strategic thinking

Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the leading provider of education and development in the region, concluded an Executive Education Programme on Strategic Leadership for senior leaders, which was held in London, in partnership with Bayes Business School (formerly Cass Business School).

With the participation of CEOs, senior executives and managers representing various industries in the Kingdom, the programme aimed at developing their leadership capabilities in the areas of strategic thinking, decision-making, network building, in addition to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG).

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh the BIBF Director said, “The BIBF Executive Education programmes are unique as they directly link academic concepts to the workplace, with a focus on improving the business knowledge and skills needed to become an effective leader.”

On her part, Ms. Sana Haji, Acting Head of the BIBF Leadership and Management Centre, stressed that the BIBF is committed to providing recognised training programmes and professional qualifications in the fields of Leadership and Management; in collaboration with renowned training institutions around the world, to enhance the capabilities of local cadres and developing their potential in the fields of leadership, team building, strategic planning, and decision-making.

Moreover, the programme has been endorsed by several participants who commended the new strategic leadership skills they have acquired, which will ultimately reflect on the performance of their respective organisations.

Among the participants is Maisa Al-Haddad, Vice President of Treasury Investment at Gulf International Bank, who praised the strategic programme provided by Bayes Business School in creating amazing opportunities for building networks and partnerships.

Mr. Essa Bohejji, Chief Auditor at Al Salam Bank Bahrain also expressed his pleasure in joining such a prestigious programme: “I had the opportunity to elevate my thinking methods and leadership skills through a focused training with a very good mixture of attendees’ experiences.”

Bayes Business School is among the global elite of business schools that hold the gold standard of 'triple crown' accreditation from AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS, that is ranked 3rd best in London, 6th in the UK, 23rd in Europe according to the Financial Times European Business School ranking 2021.

Bayes is also ranked 5th in the UK for business and management research; with a total of 92% of the school research is rated as world-leading (4*) or internationally excellent (3*), according to the Research Excellence Framework 2021.

