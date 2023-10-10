Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the United Arab Emirates, the 30th edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS) is returning to Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre this November.

Set to run from 1-5 November, the annual exhibition serves as a unique platform for regional and international jewellery brands to showcase the latest industry designs and collections in front of thousands of prospective buyers. This year, JWS is expected to bring together approximately 7,000 jewellery enthusiasts to browse over 200 brands from more than 20 leading destinations around the world – including the likes of Poland, Italy, Lebanon, and Hong Kong. Well-known and emerging jewellery and watch manufacturers expected to participate in this year’s exhibition include India’a Amarkosh Jewels, Italy’s FerriFirenze, Lebanon’s Armanor, and Bahrain’s Devji Jewellers, among others.

To accompany its exhibition, JWS 2023 will also be hosting five signature event features throughout its five days: the International Design Gallery, the Emirati Design Gallery, the Bejewelled Weekend Offer, a Daily Raffle Draw, and the Ebdaá Awards.

The International Design Gallery will be a unique showcase of top global jewellery artistry – with many of the pieces being displayed for the first time in the UAE, giving visitors exclusive access to the world’s finest jewellery creations. The Emirati Gallery will provide an unmissable opportunity for guests to explore the evolving story of Emirati jewellery design, with the platform often putting local talent on the map and driving the country’s presence in the global jewellery industry.

The Bejewelled Weekend Offer will see the 200-plus brands present their finest collections with a treasure trove of discounts, promotions, and more on days three and four of the event, from 3-4 November. A Daily Raffle Draw will also give attendees the opportunity to claim prizes, including designer watches and diamond rings provided by sponsors of the event.

The 2023 show’s programme will also include the announcement of the winners of the prestigious Ebdaá Awards. The award is celebrating its 11th anniversary since its collaborative launch by the Jewellery & Watch Show and Emirati designer, Azza Al Qubaisi. All up-and-coming local jewellery designers can submit their innovative designs for the chance to be named winner.

May Ismail, Senior Event Manager, RX Middle East, said: “The Jewellery & Watch Show is a unique platform that gives local, regional, and international jewellery designers and watch manufacturers the opportunity to share their latest and greatest works with a sizeable audience from around the world. It also serves as a hub for jewellery enthusiasts to learn more about industry trends, as well as traditional and modern gold and diamond exhibits, and the most innovative global watch manufacturers. We aim to bring the best of new and distinctive jewellery design to the UAE, selecting stand-out brands that continue to deliver sophisticated products that suit a variety of tastes.

“Known for its consistent display of luxury and elegance, JWS continues to showcase the diversity of the global jewellery market and remains committed to the empowerment of local Emirati talent,” he/she added.

To learn more or register for attendance, visit www.jws.ae.