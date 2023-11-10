The third edition of the African International Trade Fair kicked of , Thursday, and will be held from November 9 to 15, 2023, at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo. It is organized by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in cooperation with the African Union Commissioners and the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

The fair extends over a period of 7 days and includes participants from 57 countries, representing various productive and economic sectors characterized by the African countries, which have competitive advantages, export capabilities, and the ability to open new markets.

The African International Trade Fair aims to be a comprehensive platform for the business, trade, and production community at the regional level, facilitating trade deals, increasing intra-African investments, promoting participating projects, and stimulating regional trade and economic integration.

The bank aims to facilitate trade and intra-African investments during the fair with a value of $45 billion.

Kanayo Awani, Deputy Head of Afreximbank, said that the Egyptian government welcomed hosting this edition of the fair, which is held at the Manara Conference Center, and praised the extent of commitment shown by the Egyptian government in doing everything in its power to ensure the success of this fair and its benefit to the Egyptian people.

