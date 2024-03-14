The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in coordination with the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court, delivered an awareness-raising lecture on "The Right Parental Relationship" at Majlis Saif bin Maya Al Afari in Al Amerah area in Al Ain.

The lecture comes within the ambit of the "Majalisna" initiative launched by the Judicial Department in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to promote the dissemination of legal culture among members of society in support of security, stability and the protection of community members.

Given by Sultan Alshuweihi, Family Counsellor at the Judicial Department, the lecture addressed a series of topics, including ways to meet children's emotional and educational needs, so as to build balanced and flexible personalities capable of adapting to various real-life challenges, the importance of playing key roles in parenting, sharing hobbies with children, and the differences between educational and care foundations.

The lecture covered the appropriate criteria and principles for choosing the right partner (husband or wife), including careful and unhurried selection, taking enough time to acquaint and inquire about him or her, avoiding overburdening the other party before or after marriage with excessive demands and incurring debts, in addition to building trust between the two parties, respecting the other party and being responsible.

The lecturer shared some positive advice and messages that can help parents to strengthen their relationships with their children and develop a strong bond with the partner in the best interest of their children, as well as being positive and flexible in dealing with all family members, so as to achieve the ideal model of the family entity and to preserve its stability and sound construction.