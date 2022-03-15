Sharjah: The coast of Dibba Al-Hisn city warmly welcomed the ‘Sharjah Heritage Days’ in its 19th edition yesterday evening (Monday), where it launched an exciting week full of heritage activities, cultural programs, artistic performances, and folk dances for the public.

The official opening ceremony, organized by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, took place in the heritage village in Dibba Al-Hisn. Special guests included Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba , accompanied by His Excellency Ahmed Sultan Al Dhahouri, Vice President of the Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn, Matar Al Khashri, Director of the Emiri Diwan in the city, a number of heads and directors of government departments and bodies in it, and a large audience of lovers of heritage and folklore.

The sponsor of the opening ceremony, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi was was accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam and the rest of the officials as they enjoyed a tour of the impressive heritage village. During the tour they admired everything from the children’s pavilion, the handicraft exhibition and the productive families to the academic department and the cultural café.

Speaking about the ‘Sharjah Heritage Days’, Dr. Khalid bin Jamee’a Al-Handasi, director of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage branch in Dibba Al-Hisn, explained: "This year's activities connect the public with two important dimensions that unite heritage with the future, and the program of events is rich and full of surprises that will fascinate visitors.

“We are also delighted to welcome an exhibition of crafts and works, as well as a corner dedicated to productive families. These families are selling an impressive array of products from perfumes and tobacco to folk clothes, antiques and ancient heritage weapons.

“The program includes something for everyone, including young people with this year’s addition of the new “E-Turath” event. This event is directed at young people to help familiarize them with the ancient heritage of their parents and grandparents. By creating events like these we hope to help the future generation contribute to preserving heritage and identity.”

Dr. Khalid also described how the agenda for the heritage village's activities also includes lectures from the cultural café and academic and educational programs, in which the audience can attend presentations about the four Emirati environments: mountainous, agricultural, desert and marine. These presentations will aim to confirm the cultural depth of civilization and the natural richness of this utopian city.

Visitors will be able to enjoy wandering between the corridors of the various exhibitions, watch performances and folk dances, while their children enjoy specially designed interactive training workshops. Adults and children will also be kept well fuelled with delicious popular meals and dishes, and a space has been allocated to sell fast food, hot drinks and fresh juices.

Government agencies are also set to participate in this distinguished heritage festival, including the pavilions of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, the Department of Economic Development, the Dibba Al-Hisn Sports Club, the Teachers Association, the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, the Badwa Center for Social Development (Irthi) and other entities.

The event plan will include holding a lecture entitled ‘Manuscript Restoration… Science and Art’, presented by Engineer Hassan Mamlouk, and one by Dr. Basma Kashmoula on ‘Successful leadership methods in managing cultural institutions. Meanwhile children will be able to participate in a drawing workshop entitled ‘Animals by Numbers’ run by the engineer Wafa'a Daghestani and the ‘Baradim Al Atfal’ workshop presented by Al Mawroth Library.

-Ends-