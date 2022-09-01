The Abu Dhabi Awards Organising Committee encourages citizens and residents, particularly youth, to nominate before the 10 October campaign deadline

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Awards launched its 11th edition at a Media Launch Event held at the Abu Dhabi Creative Hub on Wednesday, with the support of various entities. The Organizing committee encouraged members of the community to nominate their unsung heroes who have benefited the community of the UAE and announced the deadline for receiving nominations is 10 October 2022.

The Abu Dhabi Awards is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates, and the theme of the 11th edition ‘Who represents goodness to you?’ aims to inspire the public to nominate those whose good deeds benefit the community of the UAE, and who embody the values of the Abu Dhabi Awards, including commitment, selflessness and inspiration.

Recognized as the Emirate’s highest civilian honour, the Abu Dhabi Awards is a Government initiative that pays tribute to unsung heroes who have selflessly dedicated their time to helping others and positively impacted the nation.

In the upcoming weeks, with schools back in session, the Organising Committee will host youth-oriented functions to drive engagement and encourage young members of the public to nominate. The committee also announced resources such as the children’s nomination form and virtual interviews to accommodate a wide range of audiences. To reach a wider audience, the committee will also lead information sessions to raise awareness of the awards, where they will accept nominations from the UAE’s diverse range of demographics.

Amal Al Ameri, a member of the Abu Dhabi Awards Organising Committee, said: “Today represents another significant moment in our journey, as we come together with groups from across the Emirate to raise more awareness for the Abu Dhabi Awards, and more importantly, to encourage and inspire members of the communities to look around them and nominate those who represent goodness to them.”

“While we have been overwhelmed with the response so far, we know there is so much more we can do to attract more nominations, which is why we extended the nomination deadline to 10 October. The various activities are vital in educating the public about the Abu Dhabi Awards and attracting nominations that not only demonstrate how inclusive and diverse our nation is, but also enable us to reach more communities, including children and expatriates.”

Since its inception, the Abu Dhabi Awards has garnered more than a quarter of a million nominations, representing 135 nationalities. Previous award recipients have made valuable contributions in a myriad of fields including healthcare, education, environment as well as the preservation of the UAE and Abu Dhabi heritage.

Nominations can be submitted by visiting the Abu Dhabi Awards website www.abudhabiawards.ae.

-Ends-

About the Abu Dhabi Awards

Established in 2005 under the guidance and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Awards have been celebrating the good in people for almost two decades. Its mandate is to honour those individuals who have selflessly dedicated themselves to helping others, contributing to the development of the UAE community. The Abu Dhabi Award is the highest civilian honour in Abu Dhabi.

Media Contacts

Seven Media

Sharan Sunner

sharansunner@sevenmedia.ae