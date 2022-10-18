Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is set to return for its 28th edition from 15 December 2022 until 29 January 2023, with 46 days of spectacular entertainment, big name concerts, unmissable fashion exclusives, unbeatable shopping deals, incredible hotel offers, must-try foodie fun, life changing raffles and so much more. From a night out with friends, a relaxing romantic getaway or a family fun adventure, there is something for everyone to enjoy this DSF.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the upcoming edition of DSF will light up the city with excitement, enthusiasm and adventure, offering the very best to all residents and visitors. The return of the popular retail concept, Etisalat MOTB at Burj Park, the longest running DSF Drones Light Show and the captivating Dubai Lights Exhibition are on the DSF agenda and promise to deliver a celebratory festival experience.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The 28th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival is another opportunity for visitors from around the world to visit Dubai and enjoy the longest running shopping festival of its kind. DSF has grown from a key sales event to an annual celebration of the very best the city has to offer. This DSF, we invite everyone to celebrate and relish in the diverse experiences encompassing entertainment, gastronomy, shopping and leisure. In collaboration with our partners and retailers, we are looking forward to yet another season of world-class experiences and creating unforgettable memories.”

From unbeatable sales and offers to prizes galore and entertainment, this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), from 15 December 2022 to 29 January 2023, promises all-round winter fun for the whole family. Check out Visit Dubai and @CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai on social media channels for more information.

