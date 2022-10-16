Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the 21st World Congress of the International Society on Toxinology (IST), will officially start tomorrow, Monday, in the capital, Abu Dhabi. This will mark the first time that the Middle East will host the IST's 21st World Congress.

With a view to identifying toxinology, promoting research and advancement of knowledge in all areas of toxinology, facilitating exchange of ideas and information on toxinology, Amsaal, the first of its kind company in the Middle East, will organise the Congress at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, during October 16-21, 2022. This will be in the collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company "SEHA".

The hybrid congress will host 120 specialists, who will attend in person, while more than 2,000 scientists, professionals, and experts in toxicology will participate remotely from 35 countries, including US, European countries and the UAE. Among the participants are delegates interested in toxinology , whether experimental or clinical including those interested in the taxonomy and biology of toxin-producing organisms, biochemists and pharmacologists working with toxins, researchers using toxins as tools or to develop new therapies for human disease, agricultural scientists researching new pest control tools using toxins, scientists working to produce antivenoms and antitoxins, and clinicians involved in diagnosing and treating the effects of toxins. This broad scope encompasses venomous animals, such as snakes, spiders, scorpions, jellyfish, poisonous animals, poisonous plants and mushrooms, algal toxins, and bacterial toxins.

The organization of the Congress in the UAE translates its prominent position and its leadership in housing specialized international events.

The 21st World Congress of the International Society on Toxinology (IST) is going to focus on the development of a distinguished scientific programme for this session.

Building on the successes achieved in previous editions, this edition is looking forward to achieving more success through the distinguished participation of prominent scientists, specialists, researchers and university professors, to reach new and exciting results in toxicology.

The sessions will discuss many research papers on clinical toxinology, snakebites, antivenoms, recent advances in toxinology, natural poisons and drug discovery, drugs of toxins, poisons and ion channels, structure and function of venoms, toxins in natural history and evolution, marine and freshwater toxins, fungal and bacterial toxins, venoms techniques, proteinic antivenoms, antibodies and toxins.

About Amsaal

Amsaal, is a large Abu Dhabi-based pioneering company specialized in the production and distribution of venoms and purified toxins. The company owns a unique capability, in terms of scientific laboratories and research centres, which are as distinct as those at major universities and prestigious global research entities.

These scientific laboratories contribute significantly to the global science research, as it has scientific partnerships with universities, research centres, pharmaceutical companies, and antivenom manufacturing facilities.

Amsaal adopts special procedures and laboratory capabilities to ensure a stable and pure venom extraction in accordance with the WHO protocol. It produces and sells toxins outside the UAE for manufacture of drugs and antivenoms to save lives of those who got bitten by snakes, scorpions, other poisonous reptiles

