Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has successfully commenced the 16th edition of the SEHA International Pediatric Health Conference. The hybrid conference is taking place at Abu Dhabi’s Conrad Etihad Towers from the 25th to the 27th of March and is stationed to attract distinguished local and international participation of experts and specialists in pediatrics. The primary aim of the conference is to facilitate discussions around the latest developments in pediatric care and medical research relevant to pediatric diseases.

Welcoming experts from various medical specialties related to pediatric care, the conference focuses on general pediatrics, rheumatology, endocrinology, genetics and metabolism, gastroenterology, pulmonology, hematology, oncology, infections, cardiology, neurology, allergies, immunology, nephrology, pediatric emergencies, psychiatry, adolescent care, radiology, and surgical specialties.

In attendance are 1,500 delegates, experts, and specialists from the UAE, GCC, Europe, and the United States, with sponsorship from six of the most important pediatric hospitals in the USA, namely the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Ohio, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Boston Children’s Hospital, Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus in Ohio, and the University of Chicago.

Dr. Anwar Sallam, Group Chief Medical Officer at SEHA, said: “Now in its 16th year, this conference is an important opportunity for practicing pediatricians and other healthcare workers from around the world to learn the latest updates in pediatric therapeutic development. By providing specialist pediatricians and childcare professionals with the latest evidence and the best practices for treating health problems in children, we can collectively achieve excellence in pediatric care and elevate global standards across primary and acute pediatric care. In addition, our aim is to focus on patient needs, improve clinical practice, and apply new knowledge in diagnostic and therapeutic approaches offered.”

Dr. Sallam further added that the conferences’ scientific committee of elite faculty members have developed a rich scientific program, during which the most prominent pediatric specialists will be discussing the most pressing issues affecting their children and families. This includes current challenges and clinical developments in pediatrics, as well as the latest developments in the diagnosis and management of the most common pediatric diseases.

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, Director Emeritus of the Pediatric Pain Medicine Clinic at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, is delivering a compelling session regarding the use of virtual reality (VR) to reduce or minimize the need for anesthesia/pain medication for children having procedures. Dr. Gold said: “VR acts on the brain’s capacity to inhibit the sensory aspect of both pain and anxiety by focusing the patient on the content of the VR experience. A recent study demonstrated that a VR system delivered to a patient’s home could effectively reduce chronic low back pain in adults. Extending the case use of VR from acute to chronic pain management is a natural and needed extension of VR for pain management. About 20-30 pediatric institutes in the USA are using or investigating the use of VR for pediatric pain and anxiety management. The patient, the caregiver, and the healthcare provider all benefit from the child being calm, at peace, and experiencing less or no pain and anxiety during the procedure.”

Speaking further about the conference, Dr. Jamal Al Jubeh, Head of the Department of Pediatrics and Medical Affairs at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, one of SEHA’s facilities, said: “This conference is one of the most renowned pediatric conferences on the regional and international healthcare calendar and further shows the excellence of our doctors right here in the UAE. We are using this as a platform to highlight research and scientific papers submitted by experts from the UAE, focusing on recent research conducted by doctors in Abu Dhabi. This research covers important topics, including research on treating pediatric cancer by stimulating the immune system, imaging fetuses in the womb, a study on the treatment of diabetes in children and its results, accidents that affect the brain, and osteoporosis in children. At SEHA, we strive to bring the latest breakthroughs in pediatric care and treatment to ensure that the children we treat are receiving world-class care in line with international standards.”

The conference is hosting several scientific workshops presented by international experts and specialists, which cover a wide range of pediatric subspecialties and original research and quality improvement projects, in addition to numerous presentations, poster presentations, international exhibitions, interactive sessions, and many other events that enhance the program of the scientific conference. Additionally, the conference encompasses topics such as obesity in children and adolescents and its recent developments; diagnosing cases of brain death and how to deal with these cases; emergency cases, especially poisoning cases, metabolic patients, and conditions caused by acute renal failure, chronic kidney disease, chronic and recurrent coughing, gastrointestinal discomfort, and chronic adolescent fatigue.

To learn more about the conference please visit https://www.menaconference.com/events/16sipc//