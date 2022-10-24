Muscat – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) will hold its sixth session of Tejarah Talks 7:30pm, Wednesday 2 November. Entitled “Gen Z and the Creative Industries”, the event will be held at the Omantel Headquarters in Airports Heights.

Organized in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports & Youth, Oman Business Forum and generously supported by HSBC, SOHAR Port & Freezone, Omantel and Oman FM, the Tejarah Talks panel line-up includes HH Sayyid Dr. Adham Al Said, Founder & CEO, The Firm (Moderator); Dr. Mona Ismail, Dean, Scientific College of Design; Dr. Abdul Azeez Al Ghareebi, Head of Design, University of Technology & Applied Sciences; Samah Al Ansari, Founder, Studio Sein; and Maryam Al Kharbooshi, Director, Cultural Identity Department, Ministry of Culture, Sports & Youth.

Highlighting the part Gen Z and the creative industries already play in Oman’s diversifying and ambitious economy and their potential to make a significant contribution to the goals of Oman Vision 2040, MoCIIP’s OBF & PPP Director, Maymuna Al Adawi commented: “It’s often said art feeds the soul, but culture and the arts also fuel the economy. The creative industries - architecture, advertising, broadcasting, film, fashion, publishing, software, the performing arts and arts-related retail - play a key role in enhancing a country’s profile and international reputation and its attractiveness to new business, residents, visitors and foreign investment.”

She continued: “According to UNESCO, the creative industries generate over US$2 trillion a year, 3% of global GDP. They employ in excess of 30 million people - 1% of the planet’s active population. And incredible as it might seem, the sector’s revenues exceed those of telecom services and employ more people than the car industry of Europe, Japan and the US combined - 30 million jobs versus 25 million.”

According to the MoCIIP Director successful countries depend on a critical mass of creative professionals in areas such as the arts, IT and education, noting: “In fact, there’s a growing body of evidence that suggests thoughtful investment in the creative industries generate significant economic benefits. The argument runs that if a country is vibrant culturally, then this will serve as a magnet to attract business, talent and investment. In fact, if we want to be a nation of innovators and entrepreneurs – developing new products, changing how people shop and access public services and finding efficiencies in manufacturing - then we need to be creative. I am sure this is something that will be covered during the Tejarah Talks discussions and deliberations along with a variety of other relevant issues.”

With a firm focus on Oman’s current and future business, export and investment environment, Tejarah Talks is a series of informal, interactive evening discussions that brings together some of Oman’s most inspirational and innovative thinkers to share their stories, insights and ideas with an enthusiastic crowd. It is a platform for positive interaction.

Tejarah Talks is free-of-charge and open to everyone. To reserve your seat at “Gen Z and the Creative Industries” email your name and mobile number to: TT@tejarah.gov.om

