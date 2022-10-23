The tournament included 42 football teams and 10 basketball teams from 13 regions throughout the Kingdom

Each participating team had to present a community-based initiative from the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Dammam – The second edition of the Saudi Women's Global Goals World Cup concluded today, with team Oasis winning first place and qualifying for the World Finals in 2023, taking place in the Czech Republic, Prague. The tournament was hosted by the Saudi Sports for All Federation at the "Sport for All Dome" in Dammam.

The two-day tournament took place on 21 and 22 October and forms part of the Kingdom's initiatives to transform the county into a global sports hub defined by world-class sports infrastructure and improved sporting performance. The competition also aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives to promote various sporting activities and excellence, which will help the county advance in global sports rankings.

The Saudi Sports for All Federation works closely with all sports sectors in the Kingdom and abroad through the Ministry of Sports to increase the percentage of physical activities in the Kingdom in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the initiatives of the Quality of Life Program.

Following the success of the first edition of the Global Goals World Cup, this year's event witnessed 42 football teams and 10 basketball teams from 13 regions throughout the Kingdom submitting applications to participate. The increase in participation is in inline with the tournament's objectives to encourage women in all parts of the Kingdom to participate in sports and physical activity and contribute to a more sustainable future by participating in local events.

The qualifying round for the Saudi version of the Global Goals World Cup finals was held in Riyadh, Jeddah, Tabuk, and Al-Jawf from August 27 to September 26.

In addition to the sporting competition in the tournament, each participating team presented a community-based initiative that stems from the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The community-based initiatives demonstrate the strength of sports activities in promoting the SDGs, improving the quality of life in local communities, enabling individuals to live healthy lifestyles, and making a positive impact on society.

Ms. Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, Managing Director at the Saudi Sports for All Federation, said: "We are pleased to host the Saudi edition of the Global Goals World Cup for the second time. This tournament reflects our commitment to supporting community sports participation, actively contributing to making an impact on society, and highlighting the talents and skills of the women of this country. The Federation is committed to empowering talented youth across both genders and maximizing their potential. The talent in the Kingdom motivates us to host many sporting tournaments to achieve the Kingdom's aspiration for a healthy community and a global sports center."

"I congratulate all the teams participating in this edition and their great success, and I further congratulate the winning team on their next international trip for the finals," she added.

The Kingdom enjoys a good record of success in the Global Goals World Cup. Saudi's team Kafu achieved a second-place finish in the 2021 finals hosted in Iceland.

Launched in 2015, the Global Goals World Cup is dubbed the "World Cup for societal Good", and brings together many women from all over the world, combining a passion for sports activity and motivation to create meaningful social impact.

This global initiative uses the power and impact of sport to undertake initiatives that achieve the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, motivated by a combined love of the game with a desire to improve the quality of life in local communities.

About the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), a proactive community sport and wellness organization founded to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to provide access to opportunities for all members of society to practice physical activity. Partnering with government organizations, sports delivery bodies, sports federations, and the wider public and private sector to achieve its goals, the SFA focuses on increasing physical activity and health and wellness metrics across the country. The increase of physical activity is achieved by advancing four strategic priorities: education; community and volunteering; fitness and wellbeing; and campaigns and promotion. It does this by designing and deploying recreational sports programs tailored for women, men, youth, the elderly and persons with disabilities across Saudi Arabia.