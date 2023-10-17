UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) participates in the 43rd edition of GITEX Technology Week 2023, which is held from 16 to 20 October 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Center, on a unified stand that hosts 30 federal government entities, under the slogan: “A Glimpse of the Future”.

Under this slogan, TDRA unveils a set of technologies, projects and initiatives that represent its future vision for applications of artificial intelligence, smart robots, machine learning and the Internet of Things, making TDRA’s participation this year a glimpse of the future of digital transformation, smart cities, and digital governance in the UAE.

As the entity entrusted with steering and enabling digital transformation in the UAE, GITEX holds significant importance for TDRA. It serves as an important platform where TDRA aims to unlock the door to innovative ideas and visionary concepts that shape the future. The objective is to enhance government integration within the overall digital government framework, aligning with "We the UAE 2031" vision and the directives of our wise leadership to enhance the UAE's leadership in the areas of digital economy and digital life.”

A major part of the exhibits featured at the Digital Government Stand by TDRA embodies future visions in the field of smart cities, robotics, human-machine collaboration to achieve sustainability in various sectors, and more. Several of the showcased themes are dedicated to AI solutions, cloud services, ICT Fund services, the UAE Hackathon, and various others.

