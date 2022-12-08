The UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) participated in the 16th edition of the Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit as a Diamond Sponsor of the event. The summit brought together major prominent leaders of the telecommunications sector, CEOs in the fields of digital transformation and emerging technologies, digital solution providers, owners of IT companies, and broadcasting and digital media companies.

The Summit, which came under the slogan (Global, Regional, Digital), highlighted the latest ICT trends, including sustainability, green technology, the 6G, Metaverse, and the flexibility of the telecommunications sector. This edition of the summit also included distinguished panel discussions, including Women in the Telecom Sector.

Participants in the 16th edition of the summit discussed a series of topics, including the role of the ICT leaders in embodying the digital economy, the future of technology, the 6G networks, virtual and augmented reality technologies and the importance of integrating sustainability into technology strategies. It also discussed how to regulate data, and the major policies adopted to achieve this purpose.

In his speech at the opening of the summit, H.E. Eng. Mohammad Al Ramsi, Deputy Director General for the Telecommunications Sector, TDRA, welcomed the attendees, and emphasized that this event embodies the role of the private sector as a partner for the government to build a bright future. He added: "We all have different visions about the future in light of the successive and accelerating technologies associated with the ICT sector. Digital transformation was one of the shapes of the future. Today, we live within a world of digital solutions and technologies that continue to push us to assimilate developments and achieve more strategies and goals. ".

He added, "It is no longer possible to imagine the telecom sector separate from the digital transformation. We in the UAE have embodied this relationship via a decree law issued in September 2020 to add digital government to the roles of TDRA. TDRA’s roles were previously limited to the telecommunications sector. Today, we are the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority. Our role can be summed up in two words: regulating and enabling both tracks. I believe that this relationship between the telecommunications sector and the digital government sector is the pillar that we all must highlight to build our comprehensive strategies and plans for a better future that we aspire."

The summit touched on the major topics currently being raised in the ICT and digital transformation sectors. During the summit, Saeed Belhoul, Director of the Digital Government Operations Department, TDRA, participated in a session entitled (Cloud Services and Data Centres). The session discussed the issue of data sovereignty and multiple connections to the data centre. The session also discussed data security in light of the trend towards its localization, and other topics related to cloud services.

In the “Telecom Sector Leaders” session, the speakers discussed government expectations from telecom sector leaders about promoting digital services. They discussed also the role of the sector leaders in facilitating access to the network, how to keep up with the growing demand for technology, and the role of decision-makers in the telecom sector to develop human resources.

The ICT sustainability session dealt with the role of the ICT sector in achieving sustainability, the difference between sustainability and the "green environment", the importance of integrating sustainability into the strategies of telecommunications companies, the impact of adopting the 5G technologies on sustainability, and other relevant topics.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications & Digital Government Regulatory Authority is tasked with supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE according to the Telecom Law issued by Federal Decree No. (3) of 2003 (as amended) and Decree No. (23) issued September 27, 2020 amending some provisions of Decree-Law No. (3) of 2003 on the Regulation of the Telecommunications Sector, and adding “digital government” to the functions and name of the Authority.

The regulatory role of TDRA is to ensure provision of excellent telecommunications services, develop the industry, protect interests of parties, implement relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources and promote R&D, thereby ensuring the UAE a leading regional and global place in the telecommunications sector.

In the area of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for overseeing the UAE Federal Digital Government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has been responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic objectives: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and leadership in the digital infrastructure of the UAE