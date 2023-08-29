UAE: Represented by “TDRA Youth Council”, and in collaboration with “Eve Committee”, The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) organized the event “Emirati Women Entrepreneurs: Success Stories”. The event was organized on the occasion of the Emirati Women’s Day, in line with the slogan “We Collaborate for Tomorrow” launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak; Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. The event highlighted the achievements of Emirati women and their success stories in various fields, especially in entrepreneurship.

H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TDRA Director General, delivered the opening speech. He referred to the important role of Emirati women entrepreneurs, and the conclusions that can be drawn from this national occasion. He said: “This honorable occasion has many meanings and indications that must be considered in order to draw conclusions. Most importantly, Emirati women have always been involved and contributed whole-heartedly in the process of developing our nation. Betting on the Emirati person means both men and women.”

H.E. Al Mesmar added: “One of the characteristics of Emirati society is that everyone, men and women, compete in serving their country and acquiring knowledge and skills to contribute to advancing the journey of development. The slogan, "We Collaborate for Tomorrow" reflects this contribution, which is also one of the factors behind the success of the UAE since its establishment.”

Ahlam Al Feel, Director of Corporate Communications, and Chair of Eve Committee at TDRA, highlighted the empowerment of Emirati women since the union. She said: “The most important thing that distinguishes Emirati women today is that we understand more than others the true meaning of empowerment, because we have seen it and lived through it. The Emirati woman has received, in less than 50 years, the admiration of the world due to her high status. Today, she is a leader in her position, a pioneer in her work, a minister in a government that makes the impossible possible, a member who represents her people in the parliament, and an ambassador who represents the UAE with remarkable success in international forums. It’s our duty to be loyal to our country.”

A group of Emirati women entrepreneurs participated in the event, which took place at TDRA Dubai, including Dr. Mona Al-Sabah, Eng. Fatima Al-Habashi, Dr. Amna Al Shamsi, and Dr. Amal Al-Shamlan. The participants talked about their experiences as entrepreneurs, the unlimited support given by the UAE Government to support women's projects, and how the UAE is a fertile environment for transforming successful ideas into realistic and fruitful projects.

The event also included a presentation on how can Emirati women entrepreneurs benefit from the services provided by TDRA, and the initiatives it launches, whether at the individual or business level.

This event is part of TDRA’s efforts to highlight the unlimited support given by the wise leadership to empower Emirati women, and to enhance their pioneering role, whether at the local, regional or global levels. Additionally, it highlighted the achievements of Emirati women and their contribution to the UAE development journey. It is worth noting that women constitutes 42% of TDRA’s cadres.​​​​

Terms:

Emirati Women's Day: On August 28, the UAE celebrates Emirati Women's Day, the same day the General Women's Union was established. This celebration comes from the belief of the UAE’s wise leadership in the importance of women’s contributions and role in the development efforts and the welfare of the country, and in appreciation and honor for what they have provided to support the country, nationally and internationally.

Eve Committee: Eve Committee was established in TDRA in 2015 and includes all TDRA female employees. The committee aims to highlight the role of women in the workplace in terms of their achievements and the vital role they play.

“We Collaborate for Tomorrow”: A slogan chosen by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak; Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in line with declaring 2023 as the year of sustainability by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. It is also an affirmation of the participatory approach that the UAE has been enhancing since its establishment by the founding fathers, by involving all segments of society, including individuals and institutions, in achieving the UAE’s vision.

