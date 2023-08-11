United Arab Emirates,: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TDRA) marked International Youth Day with a resounding commitment to the UAE's future by hosting a dynamic "Digital Skills for a Sustainable Future" forum.

The event, orchestrated by the TDRA Youth Council, gathered prominent figures from esteemed government entities, including the Ministry of Education, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council "Nafis".

In alignment with the UAE government's visionary theme for 2023, "Today for Tomorrow," the forum epitomized TDRA's dedication to fostering the next generation of leaders and visionaries who will drive sustainable growth in the digital era. The occasion was graced by the presence of H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of TDRA, who highlighted the UAE's unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, underscoring their role in shaping a technologically empowered and sustainable future.

Al Mesmar emphasized, "Gathering today, to deliberate on both present challenges and future opportunities, signifies the prominence of digital technologies. The urgent questions of tomorrow underscore the immense impact of digitalization. While the discourse on AI potentially replacing human roles prevails, experts contend that true success stems from our ability to lead and harness technology for our collective advancement."

Distinguished voices resonated throughout the forum, echoing the importance of digital skills in shaping a sustainable tomorrow. Mr. Mohammed Al Hassani, Senior Government Services Engineer at TDRA and Chairman of the Telecommunications Sector Youth Council, elucidated TDRA's comprehensive strategy for nurturing digital competencies. This strategy included initiatives tailored to different age groups, such as the "TDRA Virtual Camp" targeting students aged 7 to 18, and the "TDRA Virtual Academy," a platform offering diverse training programs to upskill professionals and enhance their proficiency in cutting-edge technologies.

Reflecting on the government's commitment to human capital investment, Ms. Maryam Al-Zarooni, Manager of the Human Resources Planning Department at the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, emphasized their holistic approach towards both digital and non-digital domains. This, she asserted, was essential in elevating the efficiency and productivity of government personnel.

Ms. Ahlam Al-Marzooqi, Emiratization Manager for Galadari Brothers Group and representative of Nafis Youth Council, delved into the significant career domains enriched by digital skills, such as information technology, digital marketing, programming, and blockchain. Ms. Maryam Al-Saadi, representative of the Youth Council of the Ministry of Education, shed light on the Ministry's initiatives, notably the "estedad" National Ambassadors Program, fostering digital education in collaboration with universities and esteemed institutions.

The forum embraced interactive workshops, delving into the realm of artificial intelligence. Participants explored AI's contemporary relevance, the mechanics of algorithms, and its imminent influence on business and human resources. These discussions culminated in strategies for harnessing digital advancements to elevate performance benchmarks.

Terminologies:

International Youth Day: international youth day is commemorated every year on 12 August, bringing youth issues to the attention of the international community and celebrating the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society.

TDRA Virtual Camp: The Camp aims to acquaint the younger generation with future technology prospects. It also supports exploration, innovation, future foresight and self-development of youth's technical skills in line with UAE's ICT trends.

TDRA Virtual Academy: is an online, free training platform that provides free interactive training courses on business, technology and soft skills.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.