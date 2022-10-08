ABU DHABI, UAE:– Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP), the industrial development-enabling arm of Tawazun Economic Council, is showcasing enhancements to its portfolio at the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi).

TIP is participating in ISNR to display its enhanced Abu Dhabi Proof House (a CIP-accredited center for testing and certifying weapons, ammunition and armor) and Watheq, a state-of-the-art facility offering end-to-end bespoke cybersecurity solutions through four specialized laboratories.

Watheq and the Abu Dhabi Proof House form part of TIP’s Testing and Qualification Center.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashimi, Chairman of TIP, said: “We are very keen to participate in this important event which provides an opportunity to showcase our latest developments and achievements. We look forward to meeting the leaders of homeland security and the resilience industry to share experiences and best practices in this vital sector.”

Eng. Faiz Saleh Al Nahdi, MD and Chief Executive Officer of TIP, said: “ISNR, a significant event for the homeland security sector, gives us a great opportunity to introduce TIP's advanced services and offerings in the fields of safety and security. These capabilities are the need of the hour and will be part of a comprehensive, regionally unique, Testing & Qualification Center.”

-Ends-

About Tawazun Industrial Park

Tawazun Industrial Park, the industrial development-enabling arm of Tawazun Economic Council, is enabling industrial development in UAE's strategic sectors of defense, security and aerospace. TIP offers bespoke comprehensive solutions for businesses, a world-class infrastructure, and the support of a variety of company set ups in an environment built around the principle of clustering. For the defense sector, TIP offers a dedicated and highly secure ammunition zone and a comprehensive Testing & Qualification Center for ammunition and weapons.

From its two locations of Al Ajban and Nibras Aerospace Park in Al Ain, TIP provides dedicated customer relationships, comprehensive privileges and tailor made solutions that are both innovative and competitive, to support investors, entrepreneurs and manufacturers to successfully establish and grow their businesses in a community environment.