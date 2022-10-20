MENA’s leading sweets and snacks event will bring together industry players to showcase contemporary desserts, on-the-go snacks, sugar-free chocolates, plant-based sweets and snacks, and much more.

DUBAI – Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced that the MENA region’s leading sweets and snacks event will return from 8-10 November. Previously Yummex Middle East, the show will continue its success story under global brand name, ISM Middle East, for its 15th edition.

The show’s partnership with Koelnmesse, the leading international trade fair and exhibition centre in Cologne, Germany, and its association with the global ISM network, will take the show to the next level this year, strengthening its position as the leading business platform for the sweets and snacks industry in the region, and improving the visitor and exhibitor experience.

As the Middle East and African region develops a fast-growing appetite for confectionary products, shown by a CAGR of 4.1%, the snack product market is expected to reach $43.8bn by 2026. ISM Middle East will bring together the most innovative and flavourful confectionery and snacks from across the world.

From mouth-watering chocolate, confectionery and desserts, to tasty snack foods, ice cream and date products, visitors will discover the largest variety of sweets and snacks from over 300 exhibitors including global brands from the chocolate (Harison Premium Chocolate, Vitaminka S.C and Chocolat Stella Bernrain), and confectionary and snacks (Roshen Confectionery Corporation, Trolli Gmbh, Batook Chewing Gum Industries Ltd, Walkers Nonsuch Ltd , Crispo S.R.L, Valeo Snacks and Elvan Food Ind. Co.) segments. More than 40 countries will be represented on the show floor, with participation from Switzerland, the UK, Korea, the Netherlands, Malaysia and Thailand among others.

“ISM Middle East is recognised as the biggest event in the region for the sweets and confectionary industry. We anticipate high value networking possibilities with industry experts and visitors. We believe that events of this stature are predominant drivers of successful business relationships” said Shibu Thomas, CEO and Chief Brand Architect at Harison Premium Chocolate.

Providing the perfect platform to network, seal deals and learn about the tastiest trends shaping the industry, the event will bring key industry players together under one roof – from retailers, suppliers, distributors and wholesalers through to buyers, chocolatiers and pastry chefs.

With a re-imagined programme set to focus on innovation and new market entrants, the New Product Showcase at ISM Middle East will put a spotlight on the most cutting-edge new products from across the market. An independent jury of experts will select the top product in four key categories - Best Chocolate Product, Best Hard and Soft Candy Product, Best Bakery Product and Best Snack Product. Meanwhile industry newcomers such as Chic Kles Gum, Jakemans, Chocolate Island Confectionery LLP, will also have the opportunity to show off their contributions to the region’s growing sweets and snacks scene in the ISM Newcomer Area.

“ISM Middle East is a very important opportunity for us as a new company - we want to connect with more and more people and ISM Middle East provides the right platform for that. The show puts us in direct contact with a huge number of retailers, distributors, F&B suppliers, and hospitality chains. Since collaborations are at the core of our model, ISM will help us make connections across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Africa and South Asia. We are very excited to be there and to showcase our product line,” said Ritvik Sunrani, Designated Partner at Chocolate Island Confectionery LLP.

With the Arab world responsible for over 70% of global date exports, and the UAE among the largest regional exporters, this year’s Global Date Market 2022 will bring together suppliers of dates and date palm products from across the region, ready to connect with international buyers. As dates continue to rise in popularity with customers and manufacturers – due to their versatility, plant-based and natural sweetening properties – this event is the ideal place for date dealers to connect with global industry stakeholders.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Events Management, Dubai World Trade Centre commented, “Under the new name of ISM Middle East, we’re excited to be joining forces with our global partners Koelnmesse and the ISM network to organise this must-attend event in the region once again. From showcasing the tastiest sweets and snack products to celebrating the most innovative additions to the market, our aim is to bring professionals from across the industry to forge new connections and help take their product ranges to the next level.”

"Koelnmesse's mission is to host first-class trade fair events worldwide," says Denis Steker, Senior Vice President International at Koelnmesse GmbH. "Our longstanding partnership with the Dubai World Trade Centre, organiser of the largest food fairs in the MENA region, established in 2007, is the perfect cornerstone for this."

"We are pursuing great ambitions with the integration of ISM Middle East into the ISM network. We are strengthening both the ISM family as the preferred network for the world's leading sweets and snacks industry and Dubai as an important event and trade fair location for the food and beverage export business to the MENA region and Africa," Steker added.

Five co-located DWTC food and beverage events will welcome visitors from 8 -10 November 2022 including: Gulfood Manufacturing, GulfHost, The Speciality Food Festival, ISM Middle East (previously Yummex ME) and Private Label Licensing ME.

Attendance is free and gives registrants access to all five events with a single pass. For more information and to register, visit Gulfood Manufacturing, The Speciality Food Festival, ISM Middle East, Gulfhost, and Private Label Licensing Middle East.

-Ends-

About ISM ME

DWTC and Koelnmesse are partnering to bring ISM ME, formerly known as Yummex ME, the main platform for leading entities across the sweets, and snacks industry to showcase their products and innovations to buyers across the Middle East and North Africa. ISM ME is the No.1 platform for producers and manufacturers from the sweets, confectionery, and snacks industry to showcase their products and innovations to buyers across the Middle East and North Africa.

About GulfHost

GulfHost - the unparalleled hospitality equipment & foodservice expo for the Middle East, Africa & Asia - is returning this year, bringing in global exhibitors to present the world of hospitality. The show is firmly centred on HORECA, food service, hotels, restaurants, front of house, back of house, tableware and café and counters. Over 250 exhibitors from more than 25 countries will showcase a range of pre-qualified hospitality equipment and food service products.

About The Speciality Food Festival

The Speciality Food Festival is the ultimate meeting place for the hospitality, food service and retail industries, providing an experiential platform for artisanal, fine food and exotic ingredients. This year, in its 11th edition, the show will celebrate premium food exhibitors and hundreds of brands across six core sectors, from Artisan & Gourmet, Vegan & Plant-Based, Organic & Free-From, to Food Services, Speciality Coffee and Health & Wellness, drawing almost 10,000 buyers to this global centre gathering for the international hospitality trade.

About Private Label & Licensing ME

Private Label & Licensing Middle East is MENA’s only event where buyers can get straight to the source for cost-effective customisable products, branding & packaging solutions. It brings together food and non-food suppliers, private label and contract manufacturers from over 30 countries across the globe.