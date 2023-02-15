A large participation across 4 pavilions: World Food, Dairy, Meat & Beverages

United Arab Emirates – Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, is set to present 4 Taste France’s pavilions at Gulfood 2023 featuring 83 companies distributed among 4 halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 20th to 24 th, 2023: World Food products in Sheikh Saeed Halls; Dairies in Hall 1, Meat & Poultry in Hall 3 and Beverages in Za’abeel Hall 2.

Over the course of the five-day trade event, Gulfood 2023 will provide an agri-food platform for professionals to meet and connect with French businesses from a variety of sectors within the food and beverage industry. These companies will embody the best of French innovations and expertise, showcasing products that are both responsible and mindful of the industry's challenges, as well as meeting the growing demand for healthier and more sustainable options among consumers.

PROSPECTIVE ALLIANCES TO BE EXPLORED WITH THE REGIONAL BUSINESS PARTNERS

France renews its participation at Gulfood this year with 83 companies (versus 69 at the previous edition) to offer the region the best of the French F&B products. Exhibiting companies will display their products, innovations, and craftsmanship with the purpose of nurturing new partnerships.

Flavie Paquay, Head of Business France’s UAE office & F&B department commented: “French producers are longing to strengthen ties with the regional businesses that shares the same commitment to quality and ethical partnerships at Gulfood. This objective is in line with the UAE's drive to raise the standard of the food and beverage industry in the area. It presents an opportunity for French companies to form alliances that are advantageous to both parties”.

The Gulfood attracts food industry leaders and investors from around the world to present new products and innovations. The UAE serves as a key market for French F&B, as well as a platform for French companies to expand their presence in the Middle East. The country has a growing reputation as a gourmet destination, and there is a high demand for premium French food and beverage products among the local and regional populations. “France is a historical participant at Gulfood and has never failed to participate to any edition since the establishment of the first French pavilion more than 30 years ago” added Flavie Paquay.

A HIGH-QUALITY STANDARD PRODUCTS TO SPOT ON THE FRENCH PAVILIONS

French companies invest heavily in research and development. In addition, French consumers' quality, food safety, and health concerns have pushed the French food processing industry to look for new healthier products, organic, environmental, and sustainable.

The Gulfood will be an occasion to spot a wide range of gourmet, organic, natural, high-quality and high end nutritional products such as organic vanilla soya drinks, tonic flour (a healthy flour with quinoa and chia grains), traditional honey lozenges in many flavours (verbena, eucalyptus, propolis), UHT milk .. to name just a few.

FRANCE AND THE UAE STRENGTHENING FOOD SECURITY THROUGH COLLABORATION

On18 and 19 July 2022 His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, conducted a state visit to Paris on the invitation of the President of the French Republic, M. Emmanuel Macron.

The Presidents of the French Republic and United Arab Emirates commended the depth and breadth of the strategic partnership between their two countries, an alliance anchored in longstanding friendship and bilateral cooperation. They emphasized a joint commitment to expand their collaboration across all fields, working closely together to tackle global and regional challenges such as the food security!

The UAE emphasized its support for global action on food security, and to work with France to find ways to mitigate ongoing pressure on global supply chains. The UAE announced its support to the Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission (FARM) initiative, specifically on open, transparent, and resilient food trade, as well as the provision of timely and accurate information to support the Agriculture Market Information System (AMIS).

The UAE imported French food industry products worth 311 million EUR in 2021, reflecting a 17% increase, due to the growing trend towards more informed and conscious consumer choices. This growth was primarily driven by a 40% rise in beverage imports and a 17% increase in dairy product imports. (Source : French government, Foreign trade results – 2021)

France and the UAE are committed to drive the F&B sector to the next level of a healthier and more sustainable manufacturing industry.

The French Food Catalog at Gulfood 2023

ABOUT OUR PARTNERS

The French Pavilions are supported by regional partner agencies (interprofessional councils and regional collectives) in bringing companies together:

Bretagne Commerce International (West of France), DEV’UP Centre Val de Loire (Center of France), FOOD’LOIRE, Great East Chamber of Commerce and Industry (East of France) and Interfel.

The French pavilions are sponsored by:

Halal Quality Control, the entity in charge of the certification of Halal products and services in Europe Petit Forestier, a company with 100 years of expertise in refrigeration with a fleet of 60,000 refrigerated vehicles for hire, Evian the number one mineral water in the world, Café Richard, traditional coffee roaster.

About Taste France

Launched in 2020, Taste France is the label embodying the French gastronomy while promoting the whole agricultural and agri-food downstream ecosystem gathering a diversity of food-service professionals ranging from producers to suppliers. Taste France aims to unify all the players within the industry around common interests. As a showcase of the variety of the French cuisine, Taste France built itself onto the will to promote globally the extensive breadth of French products both for the professionals and the consumers. Through a wider accessibility, Taste France’s intention is to invite French cuisine to everyone’s daily meals while guaranteeing high food standards and quality. This label is before anything else reaffirming the founding values of the French food industry: excellence, responsibility, authenticity, sharing and innovation.

About Business France

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France’s companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.

Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 55 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners. Since January 2019, as part of the reform of the state support system for exports, Business France has given private partners responsibility for supporting French SMEs and mid-size companies in the following markets: Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Norway, the Philippines and Singapore.

